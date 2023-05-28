CoD Champs teams locked in as Seattle takes final spot in $2.3m tournament

All eight teams competing in this year’s Call of Duty League Championship Playoffs are now known following the elimination of Paris Legion from the ongoing Major on May 27.

After six months of Call of Duty, it took until the penultimate matchday of the regular Call of Duty League season to decide which eight teams will be progressing onward to fight for the championship ring next month.

In the end, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, Los Angeles Thieves, Minnesota RØKKR, Boston Breach, and Seattle Surge would lock in their spots for the CDL Playoffs.

The latter three traveled to Toronto, Canada, for Major Five with just Las Vegas Legion in ninth still within reach of the coveted top eight qualification spot. But, with a 0-3 loss to New York Subliners on Saturday, the Legion would earn just 10 CDL points—too few to stop Minnesota, Boston, or Seattle.

Las Vegas Legion, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and London Royal Ravens are therefore the four teams whose CDL season is over, with all four also already eliminated from the ongoing Major.

At the opposite end of the table, OpTic Texas’ early Friday exit without a map win has meant Atlanta FaZe has secured the top seed at the CDL Playoffs for the fourth year running.

The playoff tournament will take place from June 15 to 18 in Las Vegas and will be the last event of the Call of Duty League season with a $2.3m prize pool on offer.

While all eight teams will be gunning for the title, attention will be on OpTic Texas after the team won three out of five of the online stages including a perfect stage four and five, but have yet to win a Major this year with runners-up finishes during Major Three and Four.

Now with them having a nightmare Major Five and Damon “Karma” Barlow searching for a record fourth championship title after rejoining the team in a coaching position, they will be the team to watch in Vegas.

There is, however, a lot of competition as seven of the eight teams have either won a Major or topped the Major qualifiers this year, with Boston Breach being the lone exception.

Tomorrow, May 28, will see the final seedings determined as Minnesota, FaZe, Toronto, and NYSL will compete in Major Five’s championship Sunday.

