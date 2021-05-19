Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone get double XP this weekend for season 3 reloaded

Double XP is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone a day after the season three reloaded update hits both games, Treyarch announced today.

The midseason update, '80s Action Heroes, will go live in the early hours of May 20, adding new content to both games. But the double XP period begins on Friday, May 21 at 12pm CT and will run all weekend long to celebrate the update.

The '80s Action Heroes event is about to begin. Let's kick it up a notch.



2XP Weekend starts at 10AM PT Friday in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone! pic.twitter.com/mIjZAwQDgJ — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 19, 2021

Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo and Bruce Willis' John McClane are both set to join the game this week as new Operators in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, continuing this season's '80s theme that started with Verdansk time-traveling back to 1984.

In Black Ops Cold War, an all-time favorite Call of Duty map returns. Standoff, a Black Ops II competitive map, will join the game's rotation with the update, offering yet another popular remake. Other classic maps like Raid and Express are already in the game.

Warzone is getting some cool new stuff, too. New points of interest in Verdansk, inspired by both Rambo and Die Hard, will be added to the game with the midseason update. Nakatomi Tower, Survival Camps, and CIA Outpost are all new locations to visit.

The update also features a new themed battle royale mode called Power Grab. In this mode, the circle collapse is smaller than in traditional BR, including five stages and no Gulag to escape from when you die. Squadmates must instead be revived via the buy station or by picking up their dog tags upon death.

It should be a fun weekend in Call of Duty, no matter which of the newest games you enjoy.