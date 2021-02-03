Treyarch has revealed the patch notes for the big Season One Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will go live tonight at 1am CT.
The full list of notes is extensive and there's a lot to digest, but it's mostly new content and bug fixes. The highlights are the addition of Express in multiplayer and Firebase Z in Zombies.
One of the main fixes in the update is the turning off aim assist for players who were inside of a smoke grenade. It was an unintended feature and has been removed, which is a big plus, especially for players who felt victimized by 100 percent accurate shotgun run-and-gunners.
Treyarch also decreased hip-fire accuracy when priming a grenade while sprinting, which was another unintended feature, especially with the Gung-Ho perk.
In Zombies, assault rifles, submachine guns, and the Streetsweeper shotgun have all received buffs in damage. This should be a nice addition to Firebase Z, along with its new support streaks and the return of Tombstone Soda.
You can check out the long list of patch notes below:
Global
- Addressed an issue that led to choppy Voice Chat in some circumstances.
Multiplayer
Maps
- Express [NEW]
- Express now available in map rotation in Core and Hardcore modes.
- Express 24/7 playlist now available.
- General
- Addressed an issue with uneven map distribution in non-map voting playlists.
Modes
- Endurance (40 Players) [NEW]
- New high-player count mode available on Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine.
- After one bomb detonates, a new one comes online to take its place, so five bombs are always available instead of an initial set that gets reduced to a single bomb before the next wave.
- Score limit doubled from 500 to 1,000.
- Prop Hunt
- Added new maps to Prop Hunt rotation:
- Express
- Raid
- Crossroads Strike
- Armada Strike
- Added new maps to Prop Hunt rotation:
- Gunfight
- Added Nuketown '84 to Gunfight map rotation.
- 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight now available in Custom Games.
- Hardpoint
- Updated Hardpoint Owned score event to increase in score the longer a player controls the Hardpoint. This score modifier will reset upon leaving the Hardpoint.
- Reduced Hardpoint Secured score event from 50 to 25 score.
- Dropkick
- Reduced how late players can join a match in progress.
- Control
- Additional defender spawn points added and logic updated for the B capture point on Raid.
- CDL Custom Game Modes
- Increased player count to allow for two Spectators in CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control.
Featured Playlists
- Express 24/7 [NEW]
- Endurance FTDB (40 Players) [NEW]
- Gunfight Blueprints (including Nuketown '84)
- Prop Hunt (4 maps added to rotation)
- 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only
- Face Off (3v3)
- Nuketown 24/7
Weapons
- Launchers
- Increased minimum damage for the two Launcher class weapons.
Equipment
- Addressed an issue where players inside smoke from a Smoke Grenade would gain aim assist against players outside the smoke.
- Decreased hip-fire accuracy when priming a grenade while sprinting.
Music Player
- Original Treyarch music unlocked via War Tracks can now be played in the Music Player in the Barracks, including "Pentagon," "Rooftops," "115," and "Damned."
Zombies
Maps
- Firebase Z [NEW]
- New "Firebase Z" map now available via Endless and Round 20 playlists for all players.
- Die Maschine
- Players can now complete the full Omega Intel collection in “Die Maschine.”
- Addressed an issue on "Die Maschine" that rarely positioned players outside of the map when teleporting from the Dark Aether.
- Express (Onslaught - PS4/PS5)
- Express now available in Onslaught on PlayStation.
Featured Playlists
- Firebase Z Endless [NEW]
- Firebase Z Round 20 [NEW]
- Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
- Onslaught Express [NEW] (PS4/PS5)
Perks
- Tombstone Soda [NEW]
- Tombstone Soda Perk now available in "Firebase Z" and via Der Wunderfizz in "Die Maschine."
- Quick Revive
- Addressed an issue that prevented Quick Revive from reducing the time it takes to regenerate to full health.
Support
- Napalm Strike [NEW]
- Napalm Strike now available as Support in Zombies.
- Artillery [NEW]
- Artillery now available as Support in Zombies.
- Self-Revive
- The Self-Revive will now only drop if a player in the game can equip it.
- Capped the maximum amount of Self-Revives that can drop in a game to the total number of players in the game.
- Sentry Turret
- Addressed an issue that allowed duplicating the Sentry Turret support item.
Weapons
- Assault Rifles
- Increased critical hit damage on all assault rifles.
- Increased max ammo stock on all assault rifles.
- Submachine Guns
- Increased critical hit damage on all SMGs.
- Increased max ammo stock on all SMGs.
- Shotguns
- Increased base damage on the Streetsweeper shotgun.
- Increased range of the Streetsweeper shotgun.
- Blueprints
- Addressed an issue that prevented attachments from appearing on the "Western Justice" Weapon Blueprint.
Armor
- Level 1 Armor will now replace the first Armor Shard drop in a game when no players have Armor.
Ammo Mods
- Cryofreeze
- Reduced Cryofreeze cooldown from three seconds to one second to make it a more dependable method of slowing enemies.
Challenges
- Added new "Requiem Advancement” category of Challenges for future additions.
- Added first set of six new Requiem Advancement Challenges: "Firebase Z Report."
- Added new Dark Ops Challenge for “Firebase Z.”
Dead Ops Arcade 3
- Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
- New private playlist available for Solo players.
- Allows players to start at their highest arena checkpoint reached in Solo mode. No stats or challenges are recorded, but achievements can be completed, including "Reunited with Fidolina."
- Gameplay
- Added new pickup item: Divine Shield Potion – Grants player Divine Shield buff that allows player to absorb one damage event (30 min. expiration).
- Added new key spawn locations: Added to the high road tunnel route.
- Added a 1.5-second damage shield on player while in First Person when damage occurs.
- Made slight adjustment to multiplier progression.
- Auto-life donation now begins automatically after Round 64. The player with the highest lives to spare will now donate to downed teammates with a cooldown of 120 seconds.
- Addressed an issue where the player's shield was active even though effect was not visible.
- Addressed an issue that prevented extra lives from being awarded at expected score thresholds.
- Various gameplay bug fixes related to Fated Chicken disappearance, control bindings when exiting vehicles, unwanted deaths associated with traps, invisible electrical poles, missile turrets killing players, etc.
- Enemies and Friendly AI
- Greatly reduced Spider melee range.
- Removed Skeleton boss from arena spawning.
- Removed Demons from arena spawning.
- Reduced Megaton melee distance.
- Reduced Megaton arena spawn rate after Round 64.
- Reduced Megaton health in arena.
- Megaton Orb weapon is no longer a one-hit kill in arena.
- After Round 64, enemy target selection behavior is now weighted entirely toward proximity.
- Increased friendly skeleton horde health, enemy quantity, time duration, and weapon damage.
- Addressed an issue where melee damage caused by a friendly skeleton guardian was not registering against enemies.
- Addressed an issue where zombies could speed up while under the clock time slowdown effect.
- Addressed an issue where explosive damage vs. Spider / Meatball enemies did not register correctly.
- Addressed an issue where Spider enemies would not show up on radar.
- Addressed an issue that allowed the Gladiator "Marauder" enemy to melee kill the player when it wasn’t facing the appropriate direction.
- Addressed an issue where the Margwa was not dropping loot when killed.
- Fates
- Divine Chalice fated players now earn extra life 37.5% faster than standard players at every 125,000 points.
- Divine Chalice fated users now respawn with temporary vitality buff.
- Divine Shield fated players now respawn with Divine Shield buff.
- After Round 64, when a Divine Shield fated player picks up a nuke drop, all players will now be granted a nuke.
- Friendship fated player chickens now last 25% longer.
- The Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate now periodically produces eggs in arena.
- After Round 64, the Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate will now have permanently upgraded weaponry.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent players from collecting a Fate in the Room of Fate when the room timed out (i.e. grabbing a Fate Rock with less than 4 seconds before the room expired).
- Visuals
- Added lighting in the Room of Fate above Fate Rock pedestals five and six.
- Addressed an issue with various particle effects having visibility issues.
- Addressed an issue that could prevent the player’s selected character skin from showing up correctly.
- Weapons
- Addressed an issue with the shotgun pickup that could cause it to initially begin firing slowly before speeding up.
- Stability
- Added various crash fixes.
- General
- Added various exploit fixes.
- Added new camera mode: Extra High.
- Addressed an issue where the player was not able to use the flashlight in First Person.
- Addressed an issue with some collision in the Water Temple arena.
- Addressed an issue in splitscreen mode where players would enter The Wild in shared viewport mode.
Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Onslaught Express playlist now available on PlayStation. [NEW]
- Spaced out special enemy spawns.
- Added additional enemies to the mode from "Firebase Z."
Stability
- Added various crash fixes.
General
- Party Leader is no longer required to have Dead Ops Arcade 3 installed for their party to join for other Zombies game modes.
- Addressed an issue that caused zombies to maintain a slowdown debuff forever if it ended while they were mantling.
From Beenox:
PC
Stability
- Added various crash fixes.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when watching a replay in Theater.
- Fixed a crash that could prevent the game from starting under some conditions on Windows 7.
General
- Addressed an issue that could result in loss of keyboard/mouse functionality when opening and closing the Windows key + G capture menu.
- Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the pause menu under certain circumstances during a game.