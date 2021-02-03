Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season One Reloaded update

It's a big one.

Treyarch has revealed the patch notes for the big Season One Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will go live tonight at 1am CT.

The full list of notes is extensive and there's a lot to digest, but it's mostly new content and bug fixes. The highlights are the addition of Express in multiplayer and Firebase Z in Zombies.

One of the main fixes in the update is the turning off aim assist for players who were inside of a smoke grenade. It was an unintended feature and has been removed, which is a big plus, especially for players who felt victimized by 100 percent accurate shotgun run-and-gunners.

Treyarch also decreased hip-fire accuracy when priming a grenade while sprinting, which was another unintended feature, especially with the Gung-Ho perk.

In Zombies, assault rifles, submachine guns, and the Streetsweeper shotgun have all received buffs in damage. This should be a nice addition to Firebase Z, along with its new support streaks and the return of Tombstone Soda.

You can check out the long list of patch notes below:

Global

  • Addressed an issue that led to choppy Voice Chat in some circumstances.

Multiplayer

Maps

  • Express [NEW]
    • Express now available in map rotation in Core and Hardcore modes.
    • Express 24/7 playlist now available.
  • General
    • Addressed an issue with uneven map distribution in non-map voting playlists.

Modes

  • Endurance (40 Players) [NEW]
    • New high-player count mode available on Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine.
    • After one bomb detonates, a new one comes online to take its place, so five bombs are always available instead of an initial set that gets reduced to a single bomb before the next wave.
    • Score limit doubled from 500 to 1,000.
  • Prop Hunt
    • Added new maps to Prop Hunt rotation:
      • Express
      • Raid
      • Crossroads Strike
      • Armada Strike
  • Gunfight
    • Added Nuketown '84 to Gunfight map rotation.
    • 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight now available in Custom Games.
  • Hardpoint
    • Updated Hardpoint Owned score event to increase in score the longer a player controls the Hardpoint. This score modifier will reset upon leaving the Hardpoint.
    • Reduced Hardpoint Secured score event from 50 to 25 score.
  • Dropkick
    • Reduced how late players can join a match in progress.
  • Control
    • Additional defender spawn points added and logic updated for the B capture point on Raid.
  • CDL Custom Game Modes
    • Increased player count to allow for two Spectators in CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control.

Featured Playlists

  • Express 24/7 [NEW]
  • Endurance FTDB (40 Players) [NEW]
  • Gunfight Blueprints (including Nuketown '84)
  • Prop Hunt (4 maps added to rotation)
  • 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only
  • Face Off (3v3)
  • Nuketown 24/7

Weapons

  • Launchers
    • Increased minimum damage for the two Launcher class weapons.

Equipment

  • Addressed an issue where players inside smoke from a Smoke Grenade would gain aim assist against players outside the smoke.
  • Decreased hip-fire accuracy when priming a grenade while sprinting.

Music Player

  • Original Treyarch music unlocked via War Tracks can now be played in the Music Player in the Barracks, including "Pentagon," "Rooftops," "115," and "Damned."

Zombies

Maps

  • Firebase Z [NEW]
    • New "Firebase Z" map now available via Endless and Round 20 playlists for all players.
  • Die Maschine
    • Players can now complete the full Omega Intel collection in “Die Maschine.”
    • Addressed an issue on "Die Maschine" that rarely positioned players outside of the map when teleporting from the Dark Aether.
  • Express (Onslaught - PS4/PS5)
    • Express now available in Onslaught on PlayStation.

Featured Playlists

  • Firebase Z Endless [NEW]
  • Firebase Z Round 20 [NEW]
  • Dead Ops Arcade Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
  • Onslaught Express [NEW] (PS4/PS5)

Perks

  • Tombstone Soda [NEW]
    • Tombstone Soda Perk now available in "Firebase Z" and via Der Wunderfizz in "Die Maschine."
  • Quick Revive
    • Addressed an issue that prevented Quick Revive from reducing the time it takes to regenerate to full health.

Support

  • Napalm Strike [NEW]
    • Napalm Strike now available as Support in Zombies.
  • Artillery [NEW]
    • Artillery now available as Support in Zombies.
  • Self-Revive
    • The Self-Revive will now only drop if a player in the game can equip it.
    • Capped the maximum amount of Self-Revives that can drop in a game to the total number of players in the game.
  • Sentry Turret
    • Addressed an issue that allowed duplicating the Sentry Turret support item.

Weapons

  • Assault Rifles
    • Increased critical hit damage on all assault rifles.
    • Increased max ammo stock on all assault rifles.
  • Submachine Guns
    • Increased critical hit damage on all SMGs.
    • Increased max ammo stock on all SMGs.
  • Shotguns
    • Increased base damage on the Streetsweeper shotgun.
    • Increased range of the Streetsweeper shotgun.
  • Blueprints
    • Addressed an issue that prevented attachments from appearing on the "Western Justice" Weapon Blueprint.

Armor

  • Level 1 Armor will now replace the first Armor Shard drop in a game when no players have Armor.

Ammo Mods

  • Cryofreeze
    • Reduced Cryofreeze cooldown from three seconds to one second to make it a more dependable method of slowing enemies.

Challenges

  • Added new "Requiem Advancement” category of Challenges for future additions.
  • Added first set of six new Requiem Advancement Challenges: "Firebase Z Report."
  • Added new Dark Ops Challenge for “Firebase Z.”

Dead Ops Arcade 3

  • Solo Advanced Start [NEW]
    • New private playlist available for Solo players.
    • Allows players to start at their highest arena checkpoint reached in Solo mode. No stats or challenges are recorded, but achievements can be completed, including "Reunited with Fidolina."
  • Gameplay
    • Added new pickup item: Divine Shield Potion – Grants player Divine Shield buff that allows player to absorb one damage event (30 min. expiration).
    • Added new key spawn locations: Added to the high road tunnel route.
    • Added a 1.5-second damage shield on player while in First Person when damage occurs.
    • Made slight adjustment to multiplier progression.
    • Auto-life donation now begins automatically after Round 64. The player with the highest lives to spare will now donate to downed teammates with a cooldown of 120 seconds.
    • Addressed an issue where the player's shield was active even though effect was not visible.
    • Addressed an issue that prevented extra lives from being awarded at expected score thresholds.
    • Various gameplay bug fixes related to Fated Chicken disappearance, control bindings when exiting vehicles, unwanted deaths associated with traps, invisible electrical poles, missile turrets killing players, etc.
  • Enemies and Friendly AI
    • Greatly reduced Spider melee range.
    • Removed Skeleton boss from arena spawning.
    • Removed Demons from arena spawning.
    • Reduced Megaton melee distance.
    • Reduced Megaton arena spawn rate after Round 64.
    • Reduced Megaton health in arena.
    • Megaton Orb weapon is no longer a one-hit kill in arena.
    • After Round 64, enemy target selection behavior is now weighted entirely toward proximity.
    • Increased friendly skeleton horde health, enemy quantity, time duration, and weapon damage.
    • Addressed an issue where melee damage caused by a friendly skeleton guardian was not registering against enemies.
    • Addressed an issue where zombies could speed up while under the clock time slowdown effect.
    • Addressed an issue where explosive damage vs. Spider / Meatball enemies did not register correctly.
    • Addressed an issue where Spider enemies would not show up on radar.
    • Addressed an issue that allowed the Gladiator "Marauder" enemy to melee kill the player when it wasn’t facing the appropriate direction.
    • Addressed an issue where the Margwa was not dropping loot when killed.
  • Fates
    • Divine Chalice fated players now earn extra life 37.5% faster than standard players at every 125,000 points.
    • Divine Chalice fated users now respawn with temporary vitality buff.
    • Divine Shield fated players now respawn with Divine Shield buff.
    • After Round 64, when a Divine Shield fated player picks up a nuke drop, all players will now be granted a nuke.
    • Friendship fated player chickens now last 25% longer.
    • The Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate now periodically produces eggs in arena.
    • After Round 64, the Golden Chicken associated with Friendship Fate will now have permanently upgraded weaponry.
    • Addressed an issue that could prevent players from collecting a Fate in the Room of Fate when the room timed out (i.e. grabbing a Fate Rock with less than 4 seconds before the room expired).
  • Visuals
    • Added lighting in the Room of Fate above Fate Rock pedestals five and six.
    • Addressed an issue with various particle effects having visibility issues.
    • Addressed an issue that could prevent the player’s selected character skin from showing up correctly.
    • Weapons
    • Addressed an issue with the shotgun pickup that could cause it to initially begin firing slowly before speeding up.
  • Stability
    • Added various crash fixes.
  • General
    • Added various exploit fixes.
    • Added new camera mode: Extra High.
    • Addressed an issue where the player was not able to use the flashlight in First Person.
    • Addressed an issue with some collision in the Water Temple arena.
    • Addressed an issue in splitscreen mode where players would enter The Wild in shared viewport mode.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Onslaught Express playlist now available on PlayStation. [NEW]
  • Spaced out special enemy spawns.
  • Added additional enemies to the mode from "Firebase Z."

Stability

  • Added various crash fixes.

General

  • Party Leader is no longer required to have Dead Ops Arcade 3 installed for their party to join for other Zombies game modes.
  • Addressed an issue that caused zombies to maintain a slowdown debuff forever if it ended while they were mantling.

From Beenox:

PC

Stability

  • Added various crash fixes.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when watching a replay in Theater.
  • Fixed a crash that could prevent the game from starting under some conditions on Windows 7.

General

  • Addressed an issue that could result in loss of keyboard/mouse functionality when opening and closing the Windows key + G capture menu.
  • Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the pause menu under certain circumstances during a game.