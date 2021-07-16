Download it very soon.

A new update is going live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today, adding in League Play rewards, Mauer der Toten improvements, and more.

The exclusive “Pro Issue” blueprints are being added as League Play rewards for winning matches. There are also weapon charms, stickers, and emblems, plus XP bonuses when reaching certain win milestones.

In today’s update:



• New League Play Rewards including @CODLeague-themed “Pro Issue” Blueprints



• #MauerDerToten improvements



• Nuke Scorestreak update



• MP Challenge & UI fixes



• 2XP + 2WXP Weekend now live through July 19th



The win milestones in League Play, and their respective rewards, are as follows:

The rest of the minor update is focused on bug fixes, such as stability issues in Mauer der Toten related to The Disciple and CRBR-S Wonder Weapon. Another issue that could occur in the Ghost Station during the main quest has been fixed, too.

The update also enabled double XP and double weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The “double double XP” weekend will last through July 19 at 12pm CT.

The full patch notes can be found below:

Global

Events

2XP + 2WXP Weekend Double XP and Double Weapon XP now live from 10AM PT July 16 to 10AM PT July 19 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.



UI

Addressed UI errors that could appear in multiple locations.

Multiplayer

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue where players could not respawn after being killed by a Nuke Scorestreak while a teammate was controlling a remote Scorestreak.

Challenges

Addressed an issue where the “Nothing but the Hits” Season Four Challenge was not properly resetting on death.

League Play

League Play Rewards

Added new Win Milestone Challenges that award Call of Duty League-themed Weapon Blueprints, Weapon Charms, Stickers, and Emblems along with XP bonuses up to 10,000 XP when players reach certain win milestones starting with Season Four Reloaded: 10 Wins: Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem 20 Wins: Pistol Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem 35 Wins: Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem 50 Wins: Assault Rifle Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem 75 Wins: Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem 100 Wins: SMG Blueprint, Weapon Charm, Sticker, Emblem



Zombies

Mauer der Toten