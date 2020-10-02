Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew SC team up with Florida Mutineers for “Ballers Vote, Voters Game” Warzone event

Fans who register to vote or are already registered can participate in the event.

The NFL’s Cleveland Browns and MLS’ Columbus Crew SC have partnered with the Call of Duty League’s Florida Mutineers to give fans who register or are already registered to vote a chance to play Warzone with pro athletes, the Haslam Sports Group announced today.

Both teams’ players will select a few random fans from the Ballers Vote, Voters Game’s Discord server and join them for some Warzone action on Oct. 26 at 7pm CT. The teams will also conduct a Q&A session for all participants, as well as offer prizes for those who are preparing to vote this November.

Are you registered to vote? Your state's deadline may be in JUST A FEW DAYS.



If you’re wondering how to do that join our discord and we’ll help you out. #VotersGame



Join here » https://t.co/HGFfSI3EgS

Read more » https://t.co/jDYPFMKYTz pic.twitter.com/BD8PCEmAde — Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) October 2, 2020

People who register or are registered to vote can join the Discord server starting today, Oct. 2.

“By engaging players and fans during this special event, Haslam Sports Group is excited to extend its non-partisan voting campaign efforts, along with the Florida Mutineers, to emphasize the importance of voting and to provide our community with important educational resources,” said Jenner Tekancic, VP of community relations for the Haslam Sports Group.

The Discord server was also designed to help support non-partisan voter education and prepare the community for Election Day with promotions, events, and giveaways throughout October.

“We are all navigating unique circumstances this year, and it is more important than ever to continually raise awareness about the voter registration process and making a specific plan to submit a vote,” Tekancic said. “Whether it is someone’s first time voting or if they are a seasoned voter, it is essential that everyone is fully prepared to get their ballot in on time for the 2020 election.”