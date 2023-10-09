Cheaters are already ruining Modern Warfare 3’s beta

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s official release is still a month away, but the beta is already up and available for those who pre-ordered the anticipated title. Unfortunately, while the ongoing beta phase—exclusive to PlayStation consoles—mostly looks great, MW3 is already allegedly plagued with cheaters and glitch abusers, and players aren’t happy.

A Reddit post by a user named u/kingbkny showcases an instance of a nasty wall glitch that literally allowed an enemy to shoot them through the ground, and it’s just not comforting for the fandom to watch. Kingbkny died out of nowhere, only to realize the abuse from the Kill Cam perspective afterward.

But this isn’t the only cheating and glitch-abusing report we’ve seen so far. Complaints about cheating in Modern Warfare 3 have been pouring in since the beta weekend for PlayStation 4 and 5 began on Oct. 8, and communities on Reddit and Twitter are flooded with such experiences being brought to light.

Looks like players who have jailbroken PS4s are using hacks/cheats in Modern Warfare 3 beta pic.twitter.com/eBZjuD4Xuq — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 8, 2023

Most gamers firmly believe that it isn’t easy to cheat on the PlayStation platform, but it sure doesn’t seem impossible. Players are allegedly cheating even on PlayStation 5. It’s just surprising to see such abusers spending money on Dev Kits and a premium $70 game to satiate their need to win unfairly—in a beta, of all places.

Modern Warfare 3 will host the open beta for PC and Xbox starting Oct. 12, so it’s definitely concerning to see cheaters and glitch abusers run rampant already. Call of Duty games have never been immune to bug abusers and cheaters, despite Activision trying hard to restrict such practices’ growth.

With the release of RICOCHET, Activision’s in-house anti-cheat for Call of Duty, for Warzone Pacific back in late 2021 and the impactful ban waves it has imposed on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 since then, the player base was hopeful with Modern Warfare 3’s release condition.

In fact, the devs have been constantly hustling to find better detection algorithms and punishments to discourage cheaters. But unfortunately, it’s not that easy to eliminate the problem entirely.

Thankfully, as most fans pointed out, this is just the beta phase, meaning Activision and Infinity Ward still have a month to figure out how to stop the fire from spreading and reduce it, if not eliminate it, as well. At least, the wall glitches should be gone for good.

