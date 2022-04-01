Censor joins Boston Breach as content creator and brand ambassador

The Boston Breach has added Doug “Censor” Martin as its first content creator and brand ambassador, the Call of Duty League franchise announced today. Censor also revealed in an interview with Dexerto that he will be a substitute player for the Breach while competing with his current Challengers team.

Censor has become both a legend and a meme in the Call of Duty community for his passion for competing despite not getting signed to a CDL team’s starting roster. Censor has played for teams such as Strictly Business, Complexity, and Next Threat but is most well known for his time under FaZe Clan.

When the Call of Duty League franchised, he signed with the New York Subliners as a substitute. Most recently, Censor had been playing on a squad featuring former London Royal Ravens player Seany during the Vanguard season. But outside of a victory during the BoomTV/Team Summertime ProSim Invitational for Team Holly, Censor has failed to place above the top three in any of the Vanguard Challengers events.

Now, after years of searching for an organization to call home, Censor has signed with the Boston Breach as a content creator and brand ambassador.

Censor will be expanding his brand under the Boston Breach, which is the newest team to enter the Call of Duty League. With over 1 million followers on Twitter and 2 million subscribers on YouTube, Censor is a strong addition to the fresh franchise.

The Boston Breach are competing in this weekend’s CDL Major Two in Minnesota. They beat the Los Angeles Guerrillas yesterday and will play against the Florida Mutineers tomorrow.