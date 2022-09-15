Call of Duty’s Tarkov-like extraction game mode, DMZ, confirmed at CoD: Next event

The long-rumored extraction mode for Call of Duty was confirmed as an upcoming addition to the franchise during today’s Call of Duty: Next livestream event.

While full-fledged details were scant and are coming at a later date, the “sandbox experience” and Escape from Tarkov-like mode was revealed to be called DMZ, and it will be played across the entirety of the Warzone 2 map Al Mazrah.

Engage at will ⚔️



DMZ is a new extraction mode that drops alongside #Warzone2 at launch. #CODNext pic.twitter.com/pBOJDstdan — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

Activision said that enemy AI will be patrolling the map and holed up in large areas called Strongholds. The AI will be difficult, according to the publisher, requiring coordination and teamwork to take down.

The sandbox mode will be all about choice, allowing players to decide what they want to do. Players can choose to fight AI, seek out enemy players, choose objectives and missions, or a whole other “variety of activities in the world.”

Most importantly, DMZ will be a free-to-play addition to the franchise, much like Warzone. It’s a separate entity from MW2 and Warzone 2, giving players the freedom to choose from a variety of different CoD experiences.

DMZ mode will launch alongside Warzone 2 on Nov. 16, two weeks after MW2 drops on Oct. 28.