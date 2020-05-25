Call of Duty: WWII is free with PlayStation Plus starting tomorrow

One of this month’s free PlayStation Plus titles has been revealed and it’ll make first-person shooter fans happy.

Call of Duty: WWII will be available as a free PS Plus title for the month of June, starting tomorrow, May 26. It originally released in November 2017.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26.



We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

While most of the recent CoD titles have taken place in present day, the near future, or the distant future, WWII was a return to the series’ roots when it released nearly three years ago

CoD: WWII features a great campaign set during the events of, obviously, World War II. Missions include the storming of the beach at Normandy for D-Day and many more. The game also includes multiplayer and Nazi Zombies modes.

The last time a Call of Duty game was one of PS Plus’s free games of the month was in March 2019 when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was chosen.

Make sure to grab WWII for free while you can because it’ll only be around for a month before it’s replaced by another free PS Plus title.