Call of Duty Warzone’s mobile release is expanding to three more countries

Almost in the palm of your hands.

Warzone Mobile has spread its reach to three more countries during its beta testing period, meaning more gamers can loot weapons and cash in Verdansk on the move.

Players from Sweden, Chile, and Norway can now participate in the beta, alongside the Australian mobile gamers who already had access from Nov. 30, 2022. Brazil also reportedly received access to the battle royale title, with other countries eagerly awaiting their opportunity to test out their skills on the go.

CharlieIntel shared Warzone’s regional testing had expanded on March 23.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s regional testing has expanded to Sweden, Norway, and Chile. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 24, 2023

There’s no reported rhyme or reason as to what country they’ll choose next. Players will just have to hope that Activision blesses them with the opportunity.

While Warzone 2 makes leaps and bounds with updates galore on the PC and console side, mobile gamers still dream of accessing Verdansk on their phones. There’s also no solid release date surrounding Warzone Mobile. Prior info suggested the title was due in late 2022. However, now fans can look toward Warzone Mobile in the app store.

The app store states the game is “expected” to be released on May 15. So fans will have to count the days until then.

Soon thousands across the globe can camp loot drops on the bus, train, or even in class. You’ll be able to headshot from anywhere when Warzone Mobile drops.