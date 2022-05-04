Call of Duty: Warzone’s May 4 update buffs Vanguard weapons, nerfs the Armored Truck

A new Call of Duty: Warzone patch just went live with the objective of buffing Vanguard weapons on Caldera.

The minor update could have some major implications on which weapons players choose to use in their loadouts in battle royale or Resurgence, with some pretty substantial buffs coming for World War II weapons found in-game.

🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!



Gameplay adjustments, Bug Fixes, and Weapon changes!



We have also retroactively adjusted all measurement units for distance to Meters in the Season Three Patch Notes.



The Season Three Patch Notes have been amended: https://t.co/fCZowsu1YO

“Vanguard weapons have been struggling to perform on par with their peers since they dropped into the Warzone,” Raven said. “This update is laying the groundwork to resolve that. Engagement distances have only increased since the transition to Caldera. More skirmishes are taking place within minimum damage ranges. As a result of this, weapons that have low maximum damage ranges or low minimum damage have become largely unviable. Unfortunately for Vanguard weapons, this was often the case.”

Several assault rifles from Vanguard have seen changes, including the Cooper Carbine, which has had its maximum damage range increased. The 22″ Cooper Custom attachment now offers a 20 percent damage range increase, and it’s gotten an increase in damage to 20 from 19.

Some other guns, meanwhile, received a nerf, namely a couple of popular Black Ops Cold War assault rifles. The AK-47 and EM2 from last year’s CoD title both got their maximum damage nerfed.

The full list of patch notes can be found below, including a pretty hefty nerf to the Armored Truck.

Gameplay

Adjustments

Armored Truck Health Health and Resistances decreased to be in-line but still greater than the Cargo Truck. Turret Damage decreased by 40%.



“It’s become clear since its return to the Warzone, that the Armored truck has become a great asset to any team. However, its overwhelming presence has felt oppressive to engage against. We’re bringing it in line with other Vehicles, while still retaining its role as a power-house.”

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue preventing Players using an Xbox Live Silver Account from accessing Warzone.

Fixed an issue causing Players using a controller to encounter issues while navigating the Buy Station interface.

Fixed an issue causing the AMP63 (BOCW) Unlock Challenge to not track.

Fixed an issue causing the cape elements on the following skins to obscure Player vision: “Ancestral Spirit” Daniel Skin (Battle Pass Tier 100) “Astrakhan” Padmavati Skin

Fixed an issue causing the following Weapons to not gain Weapon XP: KG M40 (VG) Volkssturmgewehr (VG) AS44 (VG) NZ-41 (VG) Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)



Weapons

Weapon adjustments

“Vanguard Weapons have been struggling to perform on par with their peers since they dropped into the Warzone. This update is laying the groundwork to resolve that. Engagement distances have only increased since the transition to Caldera. More skirmishes are taking place within minimum damage ranges. As a result of this, Weapons that have low maximum damage ranges or low minimum damage have become largely inviable. Unfortunately for Vanguard Weapons, this was often the case. Below you will find a myriad of changes aimed at injecting some budding competition into the upper echelon of Warzone Weaponry.”

Assault Rifles

AK-47 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased to 34, down from 36 Minimum Damage decreased to 30, down from 32

AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Maximum Damage Range increased to 29.8 meters, up from 28.4 meters Kovalevskaya 615mm Maximum Damage Range increased by 20%, up from 15%

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.58, up from 1.5 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.19, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage increased to 33, up from 30 Minimum Damage increased to 30, up from 26 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 6%, down from 6.54% Krausnick 220mm Rapid Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 6%, up from -15% Movement Speed now increased by 1.3% Initial Recoil penalty now begins at bullet 3, up from 2 Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to 40%, down from 50% Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 15%, down from 20% Maximum Damage Range now decreased by 8.6% Damage now decreased by 10% Recoil Booster Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 1.5%, down from 5%

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 31, up from 29 Minimum Damage increased to 26, up from 22

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 41, up from 40 Minimum Damage increased to 36, up from 30 CGC 27″ 2B Barrel Maximum Damage Range increased by 20%, up from 15% Chariot 18″ Rapid Barrel Damage now decreased by 10%

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 19

Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 29.2 meters, up from 27.9 meters 22″ Cooper Custom Damage Range now increased by 20% Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 19

EM2 (BOCW) Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage decreased to 40, down from 41 Minimum Damage decreased to 35, down from 37

KG M40 (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 33 meters, up from 31.1 meters Krausnick 700mm 01V Damage Range now increased by 20% Minimum Damage increased to 24, up from 22

Nikita AVT (VG) Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35 Minimum Damage increased to 21, up from 19 .30-06 40 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Magazine Capacity increased to 60, up from 55 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 50, up from 45 7.62x54mmR 40 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 35



“While the Nikita AVT (VG) has been performing moderately well, we felt that its Magazine Capacity and Minimum Damage was holding it back from becoming the sniper support allstar it was destined to become. These changes will undoubtedly instill the Nikita AVT (VG) as one of the most formidable Ground Loot Weapons.”

NZ-41 (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 35.5 meters, up from 30.9 meters Minimum Damage increased to 32, up from 30 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage penalty decreased to 15%, down from 30% Orbweaver Custom Barrel Damage Range penalty removed Horizontal Recoil Control penalty decreased to 30%, down from 50%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 22, up from 20

XM4 (BOCW) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.54, up from 1.5 Maximum Damage decreased to 29, down from 30



Submachine Guns

Armaguerra 43 (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.58, up from 1.3 Minimum Damage increased to 19, up from 15 Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.01 Botti 315mm CII Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% Botti 570mm Precisione Bullet Velocity now increased by 40% Imerito 550mm 03P Bullet Velocity now increased by 30%

M1912 (VG) Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20 Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 18 CGC 12″ Cooling Barrel Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 20% Chariot 5.5″ Barrel Bullet Velocity now increased by 30%

Owen Gun (VG) Min Damage increased to to 24, up from 22

PPSh-41 (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 19, up from 17 Empress 140mm Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% ZAC 300mm Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 10%

Sten (VG) Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 22 Min Damage increased to 21, up from 18 Gawain 140mm Short Bullet Velocity increased to 25%, up from 11% Hockenson 174mm B11S Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 22, up from 21 Krausnick 317mm 04B Bullet Velocity increased to 30%, up from 20% VDD 189mm Short Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%

Type 100 (VG) Minimum Damage increased to 20, up from 18 Sakura 196mm Light Bullet Velocity penalty decreased to 10%, up from 12% Shiraishi Precision Bullet Velocity increased to 40%, up from 20% Warubachi 134mm Rapid Bullet Velocity now increased by 10%

Welgun (VG) Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23 120mm Gawain Short Bullet Velocity penalty removed 240mm Hockenson 43 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%



Attachments

» Perks «