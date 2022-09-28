Call of Duty: Warzone’s last stand has arrived.

The “final major update” for Warzone before the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is here, and it’s changing the game in several key ways for players to really get wild and have some fun before the new titles are released.

📢 The #Warzone Season Five Mid-Season update launches at 9AM PST!



A new mode (and some old favorites), new Weapons, Gameplay additions, tons of Weapon and Attachment adjustments, Bug Fixes, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: https://t.co/M2PxxFuRVN pic.twitter.com/iUyLpWzS7M — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 28, 2022

The update, available to download today at 11am CT, focuses on rotating in several favorite modes from the past, including Iron Trials, Caldera Resurgence, Golden Plunder, Champion of Caldera, BR Buy Backs, and more.

Gameplay-wise, a massive change to loadout costs will keep players spending cash throughout the length of a BR game. Loadout Drop Markers at the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per gas circle. The first circle’s cost will be $10,000, while the seventh circle will be all the way down to $7,000, and so on.

A number of weapons have seen tweaks in an effort to shake up the meta one last time as well. Favorite guns like the AMAX, EM2, FFAR 1, M4A1, and Oden have all been buffed while the Automaton, UGM-8, Volk, and M1 Garand have been nerfed.

The full list of patch notes can be found below, including bug fixes, attachment changes, and more.

Warzone “Last Stand” midseason update patch notes

Gameplay

Gameplay updates

Loadout Cost Reduction Similar to “Titanium Trials”, Loadout Drop Markers in the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per circle. Circle 1 = $10,000 Circle 2 = $9,500 Circle 3 = $9,000 Circle 4 = $8,500 Circle 5 = $8,000 Circle 6 = $7,500 Circle 7 = $7,000 etc.



“Thanks to a recent community poll where you voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Loadout Cost Reduction in Titanium Trials, we are happy to bring this change to Battle Royale to give better mid-to-late game regain opportunities. Be sure to grab your discounted Loadouts as the circle collapses, and as a reminder – don’t forget to look for the Loadout Drop icon on the squad widget that lets you know when you can afford a Loadout!”

ATMs ATMs will now appear in Battle Royale!



“We love how ATMs have been used in Plunder and Golden Plunder. We are expanding their availability to Battle Royale as an additional choice for Players to make when regaining.”

Gulag Tokens and Redeploy Tokens Doubled the spawn rate in Legendary Supply Boxes Slightly increased spawn rate in regular Supply Boxes



“We feel that searching for a Legendary Supply Box should offer the best value proposition in the game – should you find one – with these beloved orange boxes being one of the most desirable aspects of finding a Golden Keycard.”

Quality of life

General

“At the start of the year we made Quality of Life improvements one of our key focus points. 9 months and more than 100+ changes later, we are happy to reveal the final set of Quality of Life improvements below.

We’d like to thank our entire community for every piece of constructive feedback and the positive engagement you have shown each season. Even at times where we turned left instead of right, we were never afraid to try new things to see how they landed… and correcting course where necessary based on your feedback.”

QoL updates

“Recommended” Weapons Increased the number of Players that will see “Recommended” Weapons appear in the Gunsmith. Weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops: Cold War will also show as “Recommended” if they are meta relevant.



“Due to the positive sentiment of this feature that was originally rolled out to a smaller select audience, we are now happy to slowly roll this out to a bigger audience to better detail Weapons that are most meta relevant.”

Golden Keycard Bunkers Golden Keycard Bunkers will now have a Yellow Circle highlighted on the Tac Map.



“We liked the useful Player-leading that the Tac Map of Season Four had by circling the bunkers with Golden Keycard access points, so we have re-added these circles to the Tac Map for this final update.”

Manual Gas Mask Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how Players manually equip the Gas Mask. Moved the Gas Mask to be the first entry in the Quick Inventory for easier manual equipping.



“We felt that the UX for the manual Gas Mask wasn’t as user-friendly as it could be, so we have made a few changes to better improve the experience for manual Players.”

Supply Box UAVs Supply Box UAVs will no longer show red Rebirth Supply Boxes.



“Upon review, the red Rebirth Supply Boxes were overloading the mini map, especially in High Value Loot Zones. Given their nature to respawn and the fact that they could be mistaken for an enemy on the minimap, we’ve removed Rebirth Supply Boxes to better focus on the regular, Legendary, and Personal Supply Boxes.”

Perks

General adjustments

Ground Loot Perks Text will be displayed on the UI when a Perk is acquired via ground loot.



“In the rush to pick up ground loot, it can often be difficult to know which Perk was just acquired. To help with this, Players will now see a short yellow text notification near their crosshair to inform them which Perk they just picked up. i.e. “Battle Hardened Perk Acquired””

Perk adjustments

Scavenger Pouch Scavenger pouches will now drop a guaranteed $1,000 on enemy elimination



“This Perk is underutilized given its clear value for “Rusher” playstyles, so we have made a change such that the Scavenger pouch from an elimination will now contain a guaranteed $1,000. We expect this to be a real contender for being a default Perk in the slot, as well as strengthening its role as a Ground Loot Perk for any Players motivated by elimination chasing.”

Field Upgrades

Field Upgrade adjustments

Portable Decontamination Station Duration has been increased to 20 seconds, up from 13 seconds



“We want to position the Portable Decontamination Station as THE #1 gas play method, so we have significantly buffed its timer. This will clear a safe space in the gas to open up more interesting choices and opportunities.”

Weapons

“As a celebration of the breadth of Weapons we have to offer, we’re taking the opportunity with Season Five Mid-Season update to really highlight all that’s been added these last few years. You’ll find a whole new Ground Loot and Gulag loadout experience along with some targeted hits to the most performant builds in the game, along with one last round of adjustments for the most underused Weapons.”

General

Ground Loot and Gulag Loadouts Refreshed “Leaning into the history of Warzone, you’ll find some of the greatest hits from Modern Warfare, Black Ops, and Vanguard in Ground Loot. We have significantly increased the variance on offer from what was previously on offer in order to make the early game feel more dynamic each drop.”



New weapons

BP50: Assault Rifle (VG) This fully automatic bullpup assault rifle boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range.

Lienna 57: Light Machine Gun (VG) This compact LMG is capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges.



Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28.62 meters up from 24.1 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.01

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

Oden (MW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.5 percent

Upper Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.0

EX1 (VG)

Min Damage increased to 11, up from 10

ADS Spread decreased to 0.01, down from 0.2

PWN Beam Condenser Min Damage increased to 30, up from 28

Burst AC1-4 Damage increased to 24, up from 20

Low Temp Laser Recoil Control now increased by one percent Hip Fire Accuracy now increased by one percent

Charge Amp PV Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -1 percent ADS Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -5 percent



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Rate of Fire Time decreased to 0.068, up from 0.065

Perfetto 140mm Rapida Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 14 percent, down from 20 percent Vertical Recoil now increased by 18 percent Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -50 percent, down from -40 percent

.303 British 36 Round Mags Burst Fire Cooldown Bonus decreased to six percent, down from 10 percent

Hardscope Initial Recoil Control decreased when using Hardscope on the Itra Burst



EM2 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25 percent

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

17.9” Ultralight ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5 percent



Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.42, down from 1.55

Shotguns

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 35, up from 30

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Min Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Buck and Slug Rounds Headshot Damage has been increased



Combat Shotgun (VG)

Rechamber Time decreased by 10 percent

Slug Rounds Max Damage increased to 120, up from 100 Mid Damage increased to 80, up from 75 Min Damage increased to 70, up from 60 Lower Extremity Damage Multiplier increased to 0.8, up from 0.7



Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 12

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 305ms, down from 320ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 295ms, down from 320ms

Movement Speed Scaler increased to 0.89, up from 0.87

21.4” Reinforced Heavy Barrel Damage Range increased to 18 percent, up from 11 percent



Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12

Min Pellet Damage increased to 13, up from 10

Submachine Guns

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5 down from 1.58

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.30, down from 1.3

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.29, down from 1.32

Imerito TA Skeletal ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 28 percent, down from 35 percent

9mm 60 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 55, down from 60

8mm 72 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 60



Bullfrog (BOCW)

Lower Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

Hand Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

RA 225 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.7

Urban Rapid 11” Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -10 percent Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -45 percent, down from -40 percent

7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

.45 ACP 38 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38



H4 Blixen (VG)

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.01, down from 1.1

ISO (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by five percent

CX-9 (MW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by five percent

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10 percent, up from -20 percent Damage Range Penalty decreased to -15 percent, up from -20 percent



PPSh-41 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 18, down from 19

Upper Leg Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Hipfire accuracy decreased to 45 percent, down from 50 percent

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 71 Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20 percent, up from -25 percent Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5.5 percent, down from 6.6 percent Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20 percent, down from 25 percent Hipfire accuracy decreased to three percent, down from four percent

Empress 140mm Rapid Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 8.5 percent, down from 10 percent Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 10 percent

Tight Grip The benefit that Tight Grip provides has been decreased



Light Machine Guns

UGM-8 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6

Neck Damage multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.3

Recoil Intensity increased

Bernard XL214 736mm Muzzle Velocity bonus decreased to 30 percent, down from 35 percent

Romuald 560mm Muzzle Velocity bonus increased to 15 percent, up from 10 percent

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125 Recoil Control decreased to 12.5 percent down from 15 percent



Marksman Rifles

Crossbow (MW)

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.8, up from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.9, up from 1.5

M1 Garand (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 47, down from 48

Hardscope Initial Recoil Control decreased



Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)

Bullet Dropoff decreased

Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.7 percent

Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 57.2 meters, up from 54.9 meters

Max Damage increased to 90up from 80

Min Damage increased to 75, up from 60

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.9, down from 1.95

Rytec AMR (MW)

Can now one-shot down to the head at all ranges.

Min Damage increased to 112, up from 96

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.7, up from 2.4

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag Direct Hit Damage increased to 206, up from 176



Pellington 703 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 399ms, down from 421ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 433ms

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Bullet Dropoff increased

Fire Rate decreased to 111 RPM, down from 120 RPM

420mm Empress Muzzle Velocity decreased to 43 percent, down from 50 percent Visual Recoil increased

400mm Kovalevskaya Wrap ADS Time Penalty decreased to -2 percent, up from -5 percent

440mm Anastasia Custom Muzzle Velocity increased to 25 percent, up from 20 percent Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -50 percent, up from -100 percent Crouch Recoil Control decreased to 25 percent, down from 40 percent Prone Recoil Control decreased to 35 percent, down from 67 percent

13mm AM 7 Round Mags ADS Time Penalty increased to -5 percent, down from -4 percent

13mm AM 10 Round Mags ADS Time Penalty increased to -6 percent, down from -4.5 percent



Tactical Rifles

Klauser (VG)

Wyvern 170mm 29L Damage Range increased to 40 percent, up from 20 percent Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15 percent, up from -25 percent Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5 percent, up from -10 percent Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5 percent, up from -4 percent

Fitzherbert 200mm BL Muzzle Velocity increased to 50 percent, up from 40 percent ADS Time Penalty decreased to -6 percent, up from -12 percent Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1 percent, down from -1.5 percent ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1 percent, down from -2 percent

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 12 Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4 percent, down from -10 percent



Launchers

JOKR (MW)

Mid Damage increased to 200, up from 175

Launcher Alpha (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 170, up from 155

Mid Damage Radius increased to 4.4 meters, up from four meters

Attachments

Underbarrels

Bipod (VG)

ADS Time now decreased by -4.5 percent

» Optics «

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 120ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15 percent

1913 Variable 4-8x

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 200ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15 percent

Gunperks

Mechanic

Vehicle Damage Bonus increased to 200 percent, up from 150 percent

Vital

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5.5 percent, down from -5 percent

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5 percent, down from -4.5 percent

Steady

ADS Movement Speed while Firing increased to four percent, up from 3.5 percent

Muzzles

Recoil Booster

Hip Fire Accuracy now decreased by three percent

Bug fixes