Call of Duty: Warzone’s last stand has arrived.
The “final major update” for Warzone before the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is here, and it’s changing the game in several key ways for players to really get wild and have some fun before the new titles are released.
The update, available to download today at 11am CT, focuses on rotating in several favorite modes from the past, including Iron Trials, Caldera Resurgence, Golden Plunder, Champion of Caldera, BR Buy Backs, and more.
Gameplay-wise, a massive change to loadout costs will keep players spending cash throughout the length of a BR game. Loadout Drop Markers at the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per gas circle. The first circle’s cost will be $10,000, while the seventh circle will be all the way down to $7,000, and so on.
A number of weapons have seen tweaks in an effort to shake up the meta one last time as well. Favorite guns like the AMAX, EM2, FFAR 1, M4A1, and Oden have all been buffed while the Automaton, UGM-8, Volk, and M1 Garand have been nerfed.
The full list of patch notes can be found below, including bug fixes, attachment changes, and more.
Warzone “Last Stand” midseason update patch notes
Gameplay
Gameplay updates
- Loadout Cost Reduction
- Similar to “Titanium Trials”, Loadout Drop Markers in the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per circle.
- Circle 1 = $10,000
- Circle 2 = $9,500
- Circle 3 = $9,000
- Circle 4 = $8,500
- Circle 5 = $8,000
- Circle 6 = $7,500
- Circle 7 = $7,000
- etc.
“Thanks to a recent community poll where you voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Loadout Cost Reduction in Titanium Trials, we are happy to bring this change to Battle Royale to give better mid-to-late game regain opportunities. Be sure to grab your discounted Loadouts as the circle collapses, and as a reminder – don’t forget to look for the Loadout Drop icon on the squad widget that lets you know when you can afford a Loadout!”
- ATMs
- ATMs will now appear in Battle Royale!
“We love how ATMs have been used in Plunder and Golden Plunder. We are expanding their availability to Battle Royale as an additional choice for Players to make when regaining.”
- Gulag Tokens and Redeploy Tokens
- Doubled the spawn rate in Legendary Supply Boxes
- Slightly increased spawn rate in regular Supply Boxes
“We feel that searching for a Legendary Supply Box should offer the best value proposition in the game – should you find one – with these beloved orange boxes being one of the most desirable aspects of finding a Golden Keycard.”
Quality of life
General
“At the start of the year we made Quality of Life improvements one of our key focus points. 9 months and more than 100+ changes later, we are happy to reveal the final set of Quality of Life improvements below.
We’d like to thank our entire community for every piece of constructive feedback and the positive engagement you have shown each season. Even at times where we turned left instead of right, we were never afraid to try new things to see how they landed… and correcting course where necessary based on your feedback.”
QoL updates
- “Recommended” Weapons
- Increased the number of Players that will see “Recommended” Weapons appear in the Gunsmith.
- Weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops: Cold War will also show as “Recommended” if they are meta relevant.
“Due to the positive sentiment of this feature that was originally rolled out to a smaller select audience, we are now happy to slowly roll this out to a bigger audience to better detail Weapons that are most meta relevant.”
- Golden Keycard Bunkers
- Golden Keycard Bunkers will now have a Yellow Circle highlighted on the Tac Map.
“We liked the useful Player-leading that the Tac Map of Season Four had by circling the bunkers with Golden Keycard access points, so we have re-added these circles to the Tac Map for this final update.”
- Manual Gas Mask
- Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how Players manually equip the Gas Mask.
- Moved the Gas Mask to be the first entry in the Quick Inventory for easier manual equipping.
“We felt that the UX for the manual Gas Mask wasn’t as user-friendly as it could be, so we have made a few changes to better improve the experience for manual Players.”
- Supply Box UAVs
- Supply Box UAVs will no longer show red Rebirth Supply Boxes.
“Upon review, the red Rebirth Supply Boxes were overloading the mini map, especially in High Value Loot Zones. Given their nature to respawn and the fact that they could be mistaken for an enemy on the minimap, we’ve removed Rebirth Supply Boxes to better focus on the regular, Legendary, and Personal Supply Boxes.”
Perks
General adjustments
- Ground Loot Perks
- Text will be displayed on the UI when a Perk is acquired via ground loot.
“In the rush to pick up ground loot, it can often be difficult to know which Perk was just acquired. To help with this, Players will now see a short yellow text notification near their crosshair to inform them which Perk they just picked up. i.e. “Battle Hardened Perk Acquired””
Perk adjustments
- Scavenger Pouch
- Scavenger pouches will now drop a guaranteed $1,000 on enemy elimination
“This Perk is underutilized given its clear value for “Rusher” playstyles, so we have made a change such that the Scavenger pouch from an elimination will now contain a guaranteed $1,000. We expect this to be a real contender for being a default Perk in the slot, as well as strengthening its role as a Ground Loot Perk for any Players motivated by elimination chasing.”
Field Upgrades
Field Upgrade adjustments
- Portable Decontamination Station
- Duration has been increased to 20 seconds, up from 13 seconds
“We want to position the Portable Decontamination Station as THE #1 gas play method, so we have significantly buffed its timer. This will clear a safe space in the gas to open up more interesting choices and opportunities.”
Weapons
“As a celebration of the breadth of Weapons we have to offer, we’re taking the opportunity with Season Five Mid-Season update to really highlight all that’s been added these last few years. You’ll find a whole new Ground Loot and Gulag loadout experience along with some targeted hits to the most performant builds in the game, along with one last round of adjustments for the most underused Weapons.”
General
- Ground Loot and Gulag Loadouts Refreshed
- “Leaning into the history of Warzone, you’ll find some of the greatest hits from Modern Warfare, Black Ops, and Vanguard in Ground Loot. We have significantly increased the variance on offer from what was previously on offer in order to make the early game feel more dynamic each drop.”
New weapons
- BP50: Assault Rifle (VG)
- This fully automatic bullpup assault rifle boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range.
- Lienna 57: Light Machine Gun (VG)
- This compact LMG is capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges.
Assault Rifles
CR-56 AMAX (MW)
- Max Damage Range increased to 28.62 meters up from 24.1 meters
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0
Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5
- Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1
Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.01
QBZ-83 (BOCW)
- Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2
Oden (MW)
- Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.5 percent
- Upper Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.0
EX1 (VG)
- Min Damage increased to 11, up from 10
- ADS Spread decreased to 0.01, down from 0.2
- PWN Beam Condenser
- Min Damage increased to 30, up from 28
- Burst AC1-4
- Damage increased to 24, up from 20
- Low Temp Laser
- Recoil Control now increased by one percent
- Hip Fire Accuracy now increased by one percent
- Charge Amp PV
- Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -1 percent
- ADS Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -5 percent
Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)
- Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled
- Rate of Fire Time decreased to 0.068, up from 0.065
- Perfetto 140mm Rapida
- Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 14 percent, down from 20 percent
- Vertical Recoil now increased by 18 percent
- Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -50 percent, down from -40 percent
- .303 British 36 Round Mags
- Burst Fire Cooldown Bonus decreased to six percent, down from 10 percent
- Hardscope
- Initial Recoil Control decreased when using Hardscope on the Itra Burst
EM2 (BOCW)
- Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3
- Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35
FFAR 1 (BOCW)
- Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25 percent
- ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25
- ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms
- 17.9” Ultralight
- ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5 percent
Volkssturmgewehr (VG)
- ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.42, down from 1.55
Shotguns
.410 Ironhide (BOCW)
- Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 35, up from 30
- Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 24, up from 23
- Min Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18
- Buck and Slug Rounds
- Headshot Damage has been increased
Combat Shotgun (VG)
- Rechamber Time decreased by 10 percent
- Slug Rounds
- Max Damage increased to 120, up from 100
- Mid Damage increased to 80, up from 75
- Min Damage increased to 70, up from 60
- Lower Extremity Damage Multiplier increased to 0.8, up from 0.7
Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)
- Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18
- Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14
- Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 12
- ADS Transition In Time decreased to 305ms, down from 320ms
- ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 295ms, down from 320ms
- Movement Speed Scaler increased to 0.89, up from 0.87
- 21.4” Reinforced Heavy Barrel
- Damage Range increased to 18 percent, up from 11 percent
Streetsweeper (BOCW)
- Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12
- Min Pellet Damage increased to 13, up from 10
Submachine Guns
Armaguerra 43 (VG)
- Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5 down from 1.58
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.30, down from 1.3
- ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.29, down from 1.32
- Imerito TA Skeletal
- ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 28 percent, down from 35 percent
- 9mm 60 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity decreased to 55, down from 60
- 8mm 72 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 60
Bullfrog (BOCW)
- Lower Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9
- Hand Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9
RA 225 (VG)
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.7
- Urban Rapid 11”
- Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent
- Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -10 percent
- Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -45 percent, down from -40 percent
- 7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38
- .45 ACP 38 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38
H4 Blixen (VG)
- Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.01, down from 1.1
ISO (MW)
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased by five percent
CX-9 (MW)
- Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.45
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased by five percent
KSP 45 (BOCW)
- Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled
- Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0
Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10 percent, up from -20 percent
- Damage Range Penalty decreased to -15 percent, up from -20 percent
PPSh-41 (VG)
- Min Damage decreased to 18, down from 19
- Upper Leg Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0
- Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
- Hipfire accuracy decreased to 45 percent, down from 50 percent
- 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 71
- Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20 percent, up from -25 percent
- Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5.5 percent, down from 6.6 percent
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10 percent, down from 15 percent
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20 percent, down from 25 percent
- Hipfire accuracy decreased to three percent, down from four percent
- Empress 140mm Rapid
- Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 8.5 percent, down from 10 percent
- Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 10 percent
- Tight Grip
- The benefit that Tight Grip provides has been decreased
Light Machine Guns
UGM-8 (VG)
- Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23
- Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6
- Neck Damage multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.3
- Recoil Intensity increased
- Bernard XL214 736mm
- Muzzle Velocity bonus decreased to 30 percent, down from 35 percent
- Romuald 560mm
- Muzzle Velocity bonus increased to 15 percent, up from 10 percent
- 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125
- Recoil Control decreased to 12.5 percent down from 15 percent
Marksman Rifles
Crossbow (MW)
- Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.8, up from 1.5
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.9, up from 1.5
M1 Garand (VG)
- Min Damage decreased to 47, down from 48
- Hardscope
- Initial Recoil Control decreased
Sniper Rifles
Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)
- Bullet Dropoff decreased
- Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.7 percent
Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW)
- Max Damage Range increased to 57.2 meters, up from 54.9 meters
- Max Damage increased to 90up from 80
- Min Damage increased to 75, up from 60
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.9, down from 1.95
Rytec AMR (MW)
- Can now one-shot down to the head at all ranges.
- Min Damage increased to 112, up from 96
- Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.7, up from 2.4
- 25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag
- Direct Hit Damage increased to 206, up from 176
Pellington 703 (BOCW)
- ADS Transition In Time decreased to 399ms, down from 421ms
- ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 433ms
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1
- Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0
Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)
- Bullet Dropoff increased
- Fire Rate decreased to 111 RPM, down from 120 RPM
- 420mm Empress
- Muzzle Velocity decreased to 43 percent, down from 50 percent
- Visual Recoil increased
- 400mm Kovalevskaya Wrap
- ADS Time Penalty decreased to -2 percent, up from -5 percent
- 440mm Anastasia Custom
- Muzzle Velocity increased to 25 percent, up from 20 percent
- Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -50 percent, up from -100 percent
- Crouch Recoil Control decreased to 25 percent, down from 40 percent
- Prone Recoil Control decreased to 35 percent, down from 67 percent
- 13mm AM 7 Round Mags
- ADS Time Penalty increased to -5 percent, down from -4 percent
- 13mm AM 10 Round Mags
- ADS Time Penalty increased to -6 percent, down from -4.5 percent
Tactical Rifles
Klauser (VG)
- Wyvern 170mm 29L
- Damage Range increased to 40 percent, up from 20 percent
- Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15 percent, up from -25 percent
- Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5 percent, up from -10 percent
- Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5 percent, up from -4 percent
- Fitzherbert 200mm BL
- Muzzle Velocity increased to 50 percent, up from 40 percent
- ADS Time Penalty decreased to -6 percent, up from -12 percent
- Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1 percent, down from -1.5 percent
- ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1 percent, down from -2 percent
- .45 ACP 12 Round Mags
- Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 12
- Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4 percent, down from -10 percent
Launchers
JOKR (MW)
- Mid Damage increased to 200, up from 175
Launcher Alpha (BOCW)
- Mid Damage increased to 170, up from 155
- Mid Damage Radius increased to 4.4 meters, up from four meters
Attachments
Underbarrels
Bipod (VG)
- ADS Time now decreased by -4.5 percent
» Optics «
SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 120ms
- Visual Recoil increased by 15 percent
1913 Variable 4-8x
- Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 200ms
- Visual Recoil increased by 15 percent
Gunperks
Mechanic
- Vehicle Damage Bonus increased to 200 percent, up from 150 percent
Vital
- Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5.5 percent, down from -5 percent
- Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5 percent, down from -4.5 percent
Steady
- ADS Movement Speed while Firing increased to four percent, up from 3.5 percent
Muzzles
Recoil Booster
- Hip Fire Accuracy now decreased by three percent
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue causing various elements of Gulag audio to not be present.
- Fixed an issue causing some players to not receive their Operation: Last Call Tier Skip.
- “Missing Tier Skips will start being granted shortly after the update.”
- Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue with the UGM-8 (VG) causing the MK 3. Reflector Optic to be locked after the level requirement has been reached.
- Fixed an issue with the UGM-8 (VG) Bipod attachment causing bullet impact effects and tracers to not display.
- Fixed an issue where certain Grav (BOCW) blueprint statistics were not matching the base Weapon.
- Fixed an issue where using the Whitley (VG) with Sleight of Hand caused an unintended delay in the ammo being credited to the Weapon.
- Fixed an issue with the EX1 (VG) causing the Zombies Camos tab to not appear.
- Fixed an issue with the Push Dagger (VG) causing the Zombies Camos tab to not appear.
- Fixed an issue causing Camo Challenges on some Weapons to not track.