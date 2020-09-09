Call of Duty: Warzone will share post-launch content with Black Ops Cold War

Warzone support will continue with the next Call of Duty.

The future of Call of Duty: Warzone looks bright. Activision has confirmed that the game will be supported alongside the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will be cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-generation, which means it can be played on any of the five big platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Going forward, Warzone development will be a huge collaborative effort between Treyarch and Raven Software, “along with additional support from” High Moon Studios, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, and Sledgehammer Games.

The large, global group of Activision studios is “collaborating to preserve continuity within Warzone while also incorporating elements of Black Ops Cold War.”

Here are more details about how Warzone will integrate with Black Ops Cold War, straight from Activision:

Those who earned Modern Warfare items in Modern Warfare or Warzone will retain their content when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives this November.

All new Black Ops Cold War functional content, such as base weapons and attachments, can be unlocked by playing Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

The Battle Pass System will continue to include free tiers, similar to the Modern Warfare Battle Pass system, which will include new base weapons in addition to other categories of items players can earn simply by playing the game

Battle Passes will launch in tandem with post-launch live seasons, which will include themed content that matches each season’s narrative.

Players can see the content they’ll earn or buy through the Battle Pass or Store.

The Battle Pass and Store will feature a variety of cosmetic content, including Operators, Weapons, Blueprints, Player Identity items, and more.