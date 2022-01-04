Call of Duty: Warzone skin turns players partially invisible

A Call of Duty: Warzone skin is turning players almost entirely invisible at certain distances, except for a floating orange head.

Operator skins are a great way to customize characters in Warzone, allowing players to personalize their in-game avatar with unique looks. The skins usually don’t introduce any benefit or bonus to maintain competitive integrity, but a certain skin is turning players invisible.

Warzone es lo mejor del mundo… skin invisible pic.twitter.com/hZpQvbDJaL — H E R D Z (@herdzyt) January 2, 2022

As reported by Charlie Intel, the Awoken Francis skin unlocked at tier 100 of the Vanguard season one battle pass adds an exciting outfit with a unique orange mask, striking fear into anyone who crosses his path. But the skin is also turning players invisible at certain distances. A player uploaded a short clip showing an enemy only having a floating orange head at a distance, with the rest of their body invisible.

This isn’t the first time a skin or glitch has allowed Warzone players to turn invisible. A notorious glitch allowed players to turn invisible in the Armored Royale game mode and players could turn invisible by standing beneath an airdrop at one point. Thankfully, these bugs have been addressed, but new ways to become invisible keep appearing.

Warzone players are tired of this issue and the fact that anyone with the skin has a significant advantage. Raven Software hasn’t publicly acknowledged the glitch yet, but a fix should be implemented soon.