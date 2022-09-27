Call of Duty: Warzone pro Jukeyz put in induced coma after suffering asthma attack

British Call of Duty: Warzone professional player and streamer Liam “Jukeyz” James is recovering from an asthma attack that has put him in an induced coma, according to his family.

“Liam is currently in an induced coma, and will not be able to reply to people of go live for a while,” a statement reads. “He had a bad asthma attack, which caused his heart to stop. The good news is he is responding well to the medication, and will be woken up once his body recovers more. Please give his friends and family space.”

Jukeyz is a content creator for the CDL organization London Royal Ravens and his last Twitter activity was on Sunday, Sept. 25 before his family released the statement today. Jukeyz is 25 years old and his partner Emily recently gave birth to their first child in August.

The sudden medical condition of Jukeyz caught the community by surprise this morning. Prominent CoD players, creators, and talent who have shown their support to Jukeyz include Westie, Slacked, Smixie, and Brice.

Oh my god. My thoughts are with you all ❤️❤️❤️ — Westie (@MrProWestie) September 27, 2022

Praying for you brother 🙏 — SLACKED (@Slacked) September 27, 2022

I can’t even fathom how you’re feeling right now Emily. I am so sorry and I am praying for a speedy recovery 💜 — RØKKR Smixie (@iSmixie) September 27, 2022

Thoughts with the family and Hoping for a speedy recovery. — Brice (@Bricetacular) September 27, 2022

It’s unclear at this moment when Jukeyz will be healthy enough to return to streaming on his Twitch channel. He has been a part of the London Royal Ravens since August 2020 and competed in several CoD: Warzone tournaments this year, including the World Series of Warzone season two Europe in September.