Call of Duty: Warzone players got an SUV on top of Stadium

A group of Call of Duty: Warzone players managed to get a SUV on top of the Stadium by using a helicopter earlier today. It took several tries because of enemy interference, but the group persevered and achieved their goal.

The group of players got an ATV on top of Stadium a few weeks ago by driving on top of the helicopter rotors and carrying it to the top. The ATV was difficult to balance on top of the helicopter without causing damage to either vehicle and other players constantly shot at the squad while they were in the air. They managed to get the ATV on top of Stadium after a few tries and decided their next objective would be to get an SUV on the roof of the large structure.

They started their plan the same way by driving the vehicle onto the helicopter rotors and slowly made their way higher in the air. This time, they encountered more enemies trying to shoot them, which made the task much more difficult. The squad eventually put a Trophy System on top of the SUV to help protect them from other players locking on to the helicopter.

The players finally managed to get the SUV on top of Stadium and celebrated by driving the vehicle around. They eventually drove it off the roof in dramatic fashion.

The squad was happy with their latest accomplishment, but they aren’t done taking vehicles to the top of Stadium. Their next target will likely be the cargo truck, which might take more than one helicopter to carry. But the squad has the patience and drive to achieve this silly goal.