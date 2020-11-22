Call of Duty: Warzone players discover 2 watches show through walls

Call of Duty: Warzone features several watches that players can wear while they fight in Verdansk. There are several different types of watches that can tell players the time, show their level progression, or serve as a compass.

These are a fun way to customize your character, but two of the watches have unintended consequences. One Warzone player recently discovered the “Strange Magic” and “Time of the Season” watches can be seen through walls.

The player provided evidence of the watches being seen through walls in the Gulag, which puts the player wearing the watch at a disadvantage. If players look closely, they can see a small light coming from the watch that can be seen from across the map. The player was able to eliminate the enemy with ease as he knew where they were, and they warned other players not to make the same mistake.

The Time of the Season and Strange Magic watches were both introduced during season six and feature a unique holographic appearance. Many players enjoy using the stylish watches in Warzone or in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but they should select another option for now.

The issue is not currently listed on the Infinity Ward Trello board, but the developers will likely notice the problem soon. Fans can expect continued updates to Warzone as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will integrate with the game on Dec. 10.