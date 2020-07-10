Call of Duty: Warzone player shares cute video of his 6-year-old son’s callouts in-game

While stuck in quarantine, many gamers have turned to games like Call of Duty: Warzone to pass the time and also to spend that time with friends and family.

An adorable video posted yesterday shows a father and son duo playing Warzone, featuring the six-year-old son’s high octane callouts and intense gameplay.

The rambunctious youngster is on point with his callouts of the action. At one point, he even reminds his dad to reload his MP7. It’s a classic zoomer vs. boomer moment.

Of course, there will be those who question allowing a six-year-old to play a game that’s rated M for Mature. But you can’t deny the kid’s skills and excitement for the game.

Either way, it’s awesome to see the father and son spending time together and having fun in ways that they enjoy, especially when options are limited right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young children playing well in Warzone is nothing new, though. Earlier this year, a five-year-old went viral with a Twitter video of him dominating the competition.

We give it about 13 years before we see these kids competing at the pro level in Call of Duty: Never-Ending Warfare.