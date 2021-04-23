Call of Duty: Warzone developer confirms current day Verdansk is ‘not coming back’

Call of Duty: Warzone recently received a significant update after Verdansk was nuked and replaced with the retro Verdansk ‘84. Many fans are enjoying the new aesthetic and updated points of interest, but those who miss the original map will never see it again, according to the developers.

During the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season three studio broadcast yesterday, Amos Hodge, the associate creative director for Raven, confirmed that the modern-day version of Verdansk isn't coming back.

“Players don’t know it, but current-day Verdansk, they’ll never play it in that state again," Hodge said. "Current day Verdansk is gone and it’s not coming back.”

This doesn't mean players will never see some form of the current-day Verdansk in the future, however. It's unclear how the Warzone storyline will evolve after the Cold War season and seeing an irradicated Verdansk in a limited-time event is possible. But fans of the original map will have to make do with Verdansk ‘84 for the time being.

Verdansk ‘84 features seven new points of interest for players to explore. It also updated five existing points of interest with new layouts. The iconic Black Ops maps, Summit and Standoff, have been added to the map. The map is now set in the spring as opposed to the bitter winter in current-day Verdansk and the entire map has an iconic '80s aesthetic.

You can jump into Warzone and try out Verdansk '84 for yourself right now.