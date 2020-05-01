Call of Duty: Warzone adds back contracts one day after removing them

Every once in a while, a developer makes a decision with an online game that’s so widely panned it has no choice but to revert it swiftly.

This week was one of those occasions in Call of Duty: Warzone when Infinity Ward replaced bounty contracts with new Most Wanted ones. The change was added to the game on Wednesday, April 29 and was reverted in the middle of the day on Thursday, April 30.

An update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update includes fixes for both #Warzone and #ModernWarfare. Click the link to see the full list of fixes. https://t.co/mht0UUnLt4 pic.twitter.com/VS6Dr7Lo79 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 30, 2020

The removal of bounties was met with near-universal anger two days ago, especially from top players and streamers. Bounties are used as a way to earn cash and slay out mid-match, but Most Wanted contracts were much different.

Most Wanted contracts are picked up by a player who then has to survive for five minutes after being marked on the map for all to see. Normal bounties mark a random enemy for the team that picked it up to see and can be used in rapid succession.

The change was made in a hotfix yesterday in the middle of a Warzone tournament being put on by Chipotle, so the final matches then had bounties in them. The final results didn’t change much because of it, however.

With Most Wanted contracts gone and bounties back in the game, players can return to the mid game of Warzone that they had grown accustomed to over the past two months.