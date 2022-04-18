Call of Duty: Vanguard’s April 18 update focuses on stability, bug fixes

A new, minor update just went live for Call of Duty: Vanguard, focusing on a few specific bug fixes and adding to the overall stability of the game.

A few of the major fixes in the patch include one for an error that wasn’t letting players access the Armory while cross-play was disabled, while another was kicking players from Zombies matches while reviving a player and using a melee and tactical items only.

A stability update has been deployed in #Vanguard, including fixes for:



▪️ Accessing Armory while cross-play is disabled

▪️ Search and Destroy bomb timer

▪️ Glide Bomb targets persisting after use



— Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) April 18, 2022

It’s anyone’s guess how such an oddly specific crash problem occurs, but the issue was reported, hunted down by Sledgehammer Games, and fixed in the update today, along with quite a few other minor tweaks.

Competitive players will be happy to know that the update also includes the addition of the bomb timer always displaying on the in-game HUD. Previously, players would have to open up the scoreboard to see how much time was left on a ticking bomb.

The update is around a 3GB download and is available now on all platforms. The update is light on content, but more of that will be coming with season three of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific kicks off next week on April 27.

The full list of today’s patch notes can be found below.

Multiplayer

Maps

Castle Addressed an issue where Operators could be invisible during the MVP Voting phase.



Modes

Search & Destroy Bomb timers will now always be shown on the HUD.

Arms Race Improved physics when colliding with a Nebula Crate using the CD12 Transport vehicle.



Weapons

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that caused Operator heads to disappear when using a Combat Shield and Akimbo weapons.



Killstreaks

Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Targetting UI elements will no longer persist if a teammate uses a Ball Turret Gunner while the player’s Glide Bomb is active.



User Interface & Experience

Progression is now accurately displayed on the Rank widget in Multiplayer menus.

Players can now access the Armory while the cross-platform play option is disabled.

Operators will now showcase the correct Weapon during the countdown of a Free-for-All match.

Fixed a crash when resuming the game from an idle state on Xbox consoles.

Bundles & Cosmetics

The Hard Shell Bundle will now grant the correct item for the Typhoon Weapon Charm.

Addressed an issue that prevented Halima’s face from properly animating during loot previews.

Zombies

