Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play release set for February, Call of Duty League skins delayed

Competitive Call of Duty players may be able to jump into a ranked playlist sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty League general manager Daniel Tsay announced today that Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play mode is “planned to roll out” in February. Tsay also announced that due to the delay of season two of Vanguard and Warzone, the CDL teams will not have their custom character skins and weapon camos for the “first few weeks of the [CDL] season.” Team Pack bundles, which allow fans to purchase specific teams’ in-game cosmetics, will be delayed until “later in February,” according to Tsay.

In regards to viewership incentives that have become customary for CDL broadcasts, the drops fans receive for watching the CDL will be slightly delayed. Drops from the preseason Kickoff Classic will be added to fans’ accounts on Jan. 28, while any incentives earned while watching the opening weekend of the regular season will arrive with Vanguard’s season two patch.

Activision announced yesterday the delay of season two from Feb. 2 to Feb. 14, which the publisher said was needed to “fix game stability as well as bugs, to ensure an overall level of polish for players, and to deliver updates including optimizations to gameplay and game balance.”

The delay comes on the heels of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Jan. 18, as well as several months of public outcry regarding several controversies involving Activision Blizzard.

The CDL’s preseason Kickoff Classic event is set to begin on Jan. 21. The regular season will begin on Feb. 4.