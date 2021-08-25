Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign gameplay revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live

This campaign looks like it could be great.

Gamers everywhere were treated to a stunning first look at Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign today during a special reveal in gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream.

The World War II-era CoD’s first playthrough showing featured a female Russian operator named Polina. It shows her perspective in Stalingrad when the Nazis invaded and the beginning of her evolution from a wartime nurse into a legendary sniper.

Polina uses a knife to stealthily take down an enemy before picking up a shotgun and beginning to wreak havoc on the invaders. The mission then plays out as any CoD campaign mission would, with lots of action, excitement, and FPS gunplay. New features shown include the ability to blind-fire from behind cover, destructible environments, and climbing on walls with contextual button presses.

Graphically, Vanguard looks outstanding. The gameplay was all captured in-engine and it was beautiful to behold from a visual standpoint. Considering the game runs on an updated version of the 2019 Modern Warfare engine, this should come as no surprise.

Vanguard’s campaign features four main characters spread across several of the war’s theaters, including both the Eastern and Western Fronts, North Africa, and more. The heroes are inspired by real-life ones from history, in what Activision is calling the birth of special forces as we know it today.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases worldwide on Nov. 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game’s multiplayer component will be fully revealed on Sept. 7.