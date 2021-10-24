In most first-person shooters, popping bullets into your enemies is what gets you kills, and Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t much different. But what if you could change the type of bullets that come out of your weapon?

The gunsmith has become a staple of the Call of Duty franchise in recent years. Customizing weapons is one of the few ways players can maximize their potential when it comes to their play. The advanced customization allows players to add accessories and attachments to fit their playstyle, be it an extended magazine, a suppressor, or stock. They can also change the look, the feel, and the abilities of the weapon.

The franchise’s next title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, will continue to use the gunsmith, but it’s also set to introduce a new way for players to customize their weapons: the Caliber System.

Call of Duty Vanguard Caliber System, Explained

This new Caliber System, part of the latest addition to the franchise, allows players to equip different types of ammunition, with each having different properties and effects.

As it stands, the gunsmith showcases up to ten different attachment slots, and they can all be tweaked with an assortment of different items. This allows for a plethora of additional possibilities to help with almost every scenario.

High-powered bullets will have increased damage in the game but they can carry their drawbacks. There are examples such as the “Buck Slug” for shotguns, which “is a shell filled with short-range buckshot and a slug round for longer range,” according to the Call of Duty blog. The blog also tells players to “expect other attachments that adjust a weapon’s caliber up or down to affect bullet penetration, fire rate, and more.”

In addition, the game’s official multiplayer reveal gave fans a glimpse of what the Caliber System and the Gunsmith might do in Vanguard, letting players tweak magazine size and ammo type in the Gunsmith.

With the addition of the Caliber System in the upcoming Call of Duty, these seemingly endless customization options could bring a few different ways to play and tweak your guns.