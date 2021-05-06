Call of Duty Twitter account teases Rambo potentially coming to Warzone

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a cryptic message last night that appears to hint at Rambo, one of the most iconic movie characters of all time, coming to Warzone.

John Rambo is the main character from the popular Rambo film series introduced in the early '80s. Sylvester Stallone has played the character in five feature films and the latest movie was released in 2019.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN#1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

Rambo is known for his large size, dangerous demeanor, and ability to take on entire armies single-handedly. He's appeared in other video games, like Mortal Kombat, as a playable character and the latest teaser indicates that he might be coming to Warzone.

The Call of Duty Twitter account posted a message asking if anyone knows SURVIVORJOHN#1009062 and their Warzone Report is a “sight to be seen.”

The report contains several nods to Rambo, including the obvious nod to his first name. The "player" has five wins, which is the same as the number of Rambo movies, and seven hours played, which is close to the total running time of the movies combined. The "player" also has 552 kills, which is Rambo’s reported total number of kills in the movies.

The recent switch to Verdansk '84 introduced the possibility of '80s action heroes appearing in Warzone to match the setting. This teaser hints that Rambo could be the first character joining the mayhem. Other iconic characters might make an appearance in Warzone in the future, too.