Call of Duty teams up with Mountain Dew and Doritos for double XP promotion once again

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—time to grab double XP codes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from specially marked Mountain Dew and Doritos packages.

Keep your eyes peeled at the grocery store for Black Ops Cold War logos on Mountain Dew and Doritos. These items will come with a code that can be submitted on a Dew and Doritos website to earn double XP codes for the upcoming CoD title.

You can earn double XP in increments of 15 minutes, one hour, and two hours, depending on the package bought. A 24-pack of Mountain Dew, for example, will net you two hours.

The promo officially starts today and will last until Jan. 31, 2021, so there’s plenty of time to fuel up on flavored tortilla chips and radioactive soda.

Call of Duty has teamed up with Mountain Dew and Doritos multiple times in the past. Mountain Dew: Game Fuel is also an official sponsor of the Call of Duty League.

Here’s the full list of eligible Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Game Fuel, and Doritos items:

MTN DEW ® Specially-marked 20 oz. bottles, 12 oz. 12-pack cans and 12 oz. 24-pack cans of Mtn Dew ® , Diet Mtn Dew ® , Mtn Dew ® Zero Sugar

MTN DEW ® GAME FUEL ® Specially-marked 16 oz cans of Mtn Dew ® Game Fuel ® in the following flavors: Charged Berry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW ® , Charged Tropical Strike, Charged Orange Storm, and Mtn Dew® Game Fuel ® Zero Flavors Charged Watermelon Shock and Raspberry Lemonade.

GAME FUEL DORITOS ® Specially-marked bags of 2.75 oz (XXVL) Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch ® , Flamin’ Hot ® Nacho, Flamin’ Hot ® Limon, Twisted Lime; 9.75 oz (XXL) Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch ® , Flamin’ Hot ® Nacho Flamin’ Hot ® Limon, Spicy Nacho, Twisted Lime



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be released on Nov. 13.