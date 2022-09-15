Call of Duty sets date for C.O.D.E. Bowl III

The Call of Duty C.O.D.E. Bowl is a tournament series that features members of the U.S. and U.K. military esports teams playing alongside prominent members of both the Call of Duty streaming and esports team. The third iteration of the C.O.D.E. Bowl will be hosted on Dec.16, 2022, on Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Activision promises C.O.D.E. III will be the biggest version of the branch-spanning tournament in order to celebrate Endowment’s recent milestone of over 100,000 veterans placed into jobs. Tournament organizers said that while the C.O.D.E. Bowl winners will receive a trophy and bragging rights, 100 percent of the tournament’s proceeds will go back into the Endowment.

The Endowment is a charity organization focused on providing job resources to military veterans. Starting in 2009, Endowment is reportedly one of the most successful military charities, provided an estimated $5.6 billion in economic value for both U.S. and U.K. veterans, per Activision. Call of Duty publisher, Activision Blizzard, has been a staunch supporter of the philanthropic organization, donating over $40 million across its C.O.D.E. Bowl events and more.

The previous C.O.D.E. Bowl saw members of the Call of Duty community such as Symfuhny, UsKerrs, Spratt, Vikkstar, Swagg, and CouRage take up the sticks alongside service people. Barely scratching out their win, the United States Space Force alongside Symfuhny ended up claiming the last C.O.D.E. bowl trophy over the U.K. Royal Air Force.

Promising the biggest iteration of the event to date, viewers can likely expect more creators to be brought into the event than ever before. Fans can catch the Call of Duty C.O.D.E. Bowl III on Dec. 16, streamed across both Call of Duty’s Twitch and YouTube channels.