As part of yesterday’s multiplayer premiere, various gaming personalities showed off the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare.
The game is still nearly three months away from release, but we now know many of the weapons, perks, equipment, and killstreaks that can be found in the game. While there may be a few more weapons and various changes made before launch day, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect on Oct. 25.
Here’s everything that we know is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so far.
Primary weapons
Assault rifles
- M13
- FR 5.56
- M4A1
- AK-47
- Oden
Submachine guns
- MP5
- MP7
- AUG
Shotguns
- Model 680
- 725
Light machine guns
- M91
- L86A2
Marksman rifles
- M14
- MK2
Sniper rifles
- AX-50
Secondary weapons
Handguns
- .50 GS
- M19
Perks
Perk 1
- Double Time
- E.O.D.
- Scavenger
- Tracker
- Tune Up
Perk 2
- Ghost
- Hardline
- Kill Chain
- Overkill
- Restock
Perk 3
- Amped
- Battle Hardened
- Cold-Blooded
- High Alert
- Shrapnel
- Spotter
Lethal equipment
- Frag Grenade
- Semtex
- Molotov Cocktail
- Claymore
- Throwing Knife
- C4
- Thermite
- Proximity Mine
Tactical equipment
- Flash Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Stim
- Decoy Grenade
- Gas Grenade
- Snapshot Grenade
- Heartbeat Sensor
Killstreaks
- Personal Radar (3 kills)
- Counter UAV (4 kills)
- UAV (4 kills)
- Care Package (4 kills)
- Cluster Strikes (5 kills)
- Cruise Missile (5 kills)
- Precision Airstrike (5 kills)
- Wheelson (7 kills)
- Infantry Assault Vehicle (7 kills)
- Emergency Airdrop (8 kills)
- VTOL Jet (8 kills)
- Chopper Gunner (10 kills)
- White Phosphorus (10 kills)
- Support Helo (11 kills)
- Gunship (12 kills)
- Advanced UAV (12 kills)
- Juggernaut (15 kills)