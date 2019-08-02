51 mins ago Call of Duty

Here are all of the weapons, perks, and killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so far

October 25 is quickly approaching.

As part of yesterday’s multiplayer premiere, various gaming personalities showed off the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare.

The game is still nearly three months away from release, but we now know many of the weapons, perks, equipment, and killstreaks that can be found in the game. While there may be a few more weapons and various changes made before launch day, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect on Oct. 25.

Here’s everything that we know is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so far.

Primary weapons

Assault rifles

  • M13
  • FR 5.56
  • M4A1
  • AK-47
  • Oden

Submachine guns

  • MP5
  • MP7
  • AUG

Shotguns

  • Model 680
  • 725

Light machine guns

  • M91
  • L86A2

Marksman rifles

  • M14
  • MK2

Sniper rifles

  • AX-50

Secondary weapons

Handguns

  • .50 GS
  • M19

Perks

Perk 1

  • Double Time
  • E.O.D.
  • Scavenger
  • Tracker
  • Tune Up

Perk 2

  • Ghost
  • Hardline
  • Kill Chain
  • Overkill
  • Restock

Perk 3

  • Amped
  • Battle Hardened
  • Cold-Blooded
  • High Alert
  • Shrapnel
  • Spotter

Lethal equipment

  • Frag Grenade
  • Semtex
  • Molotov Cocktail
  • Claymore
  • Throwing Knife
  • C4
  • Thermite
  • Proximity Mine

Tactical equipment

  • Flash Grenade
  • Smoke Grenade
  • Stun Grenade
  • Stim
  • Decoy Grenade
  • Gas Grenade
  • Snapshot Grenade
  • Heartbeat Sensor

Killstreaks

  • Personal Radar (3 kills)
  • Counter UAV (4 kills)
  • UAV (4 kills)
  • Care Package (4 kills)
  • Cluster Strikes (5 kills)
  • Cruise Missile (5 kills)
  • Precision Airstrike (5 kills)
  • Wheelson (7 kills)
  • Infantry Assault Vehicle (7 kills)
  • Emergency Airdrop (8 kills)
  • VTOL Jet (8 kills)
  • Chopper Gunner (10 kills)
  • White Phosphorus (10 kills)
  • Support Helo (11 kills)
  • Gunship (12 kills)
  • Advanced UAV (12 kills)
  • Juggernaut (15 kills)