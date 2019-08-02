As part of yesterday’s multiplayer premiere, various gaming personalities showed off the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare.

The game is still nearly three months away from release, but we now know many of the weapons, perks, equipment, and killstreaks that can be found in the game. While there may be a few more weapons and various changes made before launch day, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect on Oct. 25.

Here’s everything that we know is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare so far.

Primary weapons

Screengrab via Activision

Assault rifles

M13

FR 5.56

M4A1

AK-47

Oden

Submachine guns

MP5

MP7

AUG

Shotguns

Model 680

725

Light machine guns

M91

L86A2

Marksman rifles

M14

MK2

Sniper rifles

AX-50

Secondary weapons

Handguns

.50 GS

M19

Perks

Perk 1

Double Time

E.O.D.

Scavenger

Tracker

Tune Up

Perk 2

Ghost

Hardline

Kill Chain

Overkill

Restock

Perk 3

Amped

Battle Hardened

Cold-Blooded

High Alert

Shrapnel

Spotter

Lethal equipment

Frag Grenade

Semtex

Molotov Cocktail

Claymore

Throwing Knife

C4

Thermite

Proximity Mine

Tactical equipment

Flash Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Stun Grenade

Stim

Decoy Grenade

Gas Grenade

Snapshot Grenade

Heartbeat Sensor

Killstreaks

