Call of Duty: Modern Warfare lag spike creates horrifying Ghost kill

When Simon “Ghost” Riley made his return to Call of Duty in Modern Warfare’s season two Battle Pass, fans were excited to see a popular character back in the franchise.

But after seeing this odd lag spike, we wouldn’t blame anyone for being petrified of the Operator forever. This is some scary stuff and it seems like connection is to blame.

A post on the Modern Warfare subreddit this morning starts off innocuously enough as the player makes their way across the middle of the map on Piccadilly.

But that’s when horror strikes. An enemy player using the Ghost skin teleports from out of nowhere, sliding to the right of the Reddit user and immediately dispatching him in what looks like a scene out of a horror movie where the killer is unkillable.

The comment section on the Reddit post is filled with players sharing similar experiences due to packet loss and increased latency, common issues in multiplayer shooters. One Reddit user said that things like this are especially bad on Australian servers, where “it’ll be an entire lobby worth” of lag like this.

It’s always worth checking your internet connection before queuing up some games in Modern Warfare to try and do your best to avoid nightmares like this. And if your lobby looks like this all too often, it might be time to take a break.