Here are the code names for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s blueprint weapons

Just what weapon is Assault Rifle Foxtrot?

Submachine Gun Charlie. Assault Rifle Delta. Light Machine Gun Echo. What?

For some reason, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t list the name of a weapon when you’re looking at its blueprint in challenges, the store, or anywhere they’re shown.

When a blueprint changes up the look of a gun, sometimes it’s hard to know what weapon you’re looking at. And the lack of a name definitely doesn’t help.

The blueprint code names are shown when you go to the list of weapons in the game, but that can be a hassle to navigate back and forth. We’ve compiled a list of all of the guns in the game, including their blueprint code names.

Check out the list below:

Assault rifles

  • Alpha – Kilo 141
  • Bravo – FAL
  • Charlie – M4A1
  • Delta – FR 5.56
  • Echo – Oden
  • Foxtrot – M13
  • Golf – FN Scar 17
  • Hotel – AK-47
  • India – RAM-7
  • Juliet – Grau 5.56

Submachine guns

  • Alpha – AUG
  • Bravo – P90
  • Charlie – MP5
  • Delta – Uzi
  • Echo – PP19 Bizon
  • Foxtrot – MP7
  • Golf – Striker 45

Shotguns

  • Alpha – Model 680
  • Bravo – R9-0
  • Charlie – 725
  • Delta – Origin 12
  • Echo – VLK Rogue

Light machine guns

  • Alpha – PKM
  • Bravo – SA87
  • Charlie – M91
  • Delta – MG34
  • Echo – Holger-26
  • Foxtrot – Bruen Mk9

Marksman rifles

  • Alpha – EBR-14
  • Bravo – MK2 Carbine
  • Charlie – Kar98k
  • Delta – Crossbow
  • Echo – SKS

Sniper rifles

  • Alpha – Dragunov
  • Bravo – HDR
  • Charlie – AX-50

Handguns

  • Alpha – X16
  • Bravo – 1911
  • Charlie – .357
  • Delta – M19
  • Echo – .50 GS
  • Foxtrot – Renetti

Launchers

  • Alpha – PILA
  • Bravo – STRELA-P
  • Charlie – JOKR
  • Delta – RPG-7

Melee

  • Alpha (Primary) – Riot Shield
  • Alpha (Secondary) – Combat Knife