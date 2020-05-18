Submachine Gun Charlie. Assault Rifle Delta. Light Machine Gun Echo. What?

For some reason, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t list the name of a weapon when you’re looking at its blueprint in challenges, the store, or anywhere they’re shown.

When a blueprint changes up the look of a gun, sometimes it’s hard to know what weapon you’re looking at. And the lack of a name definitely doesn’t help.

The blueprint code names are shown when you go to the list of weapons in the game, but that can be a hassle to navigate back and forth. We’ve compiled a list of all of the guns in the game, including their blueprint code names.

Check out the list below:

Assault rifles

Image via Activision

Alpha – Kilo 141

– Kilo 141 Bravo – FAL

– FAL Charlie – M4A1

– M4A1 Delta – FR 5.56

– FR 5.56 Echo – Oden

– Oden Foxtrot – M13

– M13 Golf – FN Scar 17

– FN Scar 17 Hotel – AK-47

– AK-47 India – RAM-7

– RAM-7 Juliet – Grau 5.56

Submachine guns

Image via Activision

Alpha – AUG

– AUG Bravo – P90

– P90 Charlie – MP5

– MP5 Delta – Uzi

– Uzi Echo – PP19 Bizon

– PP19 Bizon Foxtrot – MP7

– MP7 Golf – Striker 45

Shotguns

Alpha – Model 680

– Model 680 Bravo – R9-0

– R9-0 Charlie – 725

– 725 Delta – Origin 12

– Origin 12 Echo – VLK Rogue

Light machine guns

Image via Activision

Alpha – PKM

– PKM Bravo – SA87

– SA87 Charlie – M91

– M91 Delta – MG34

– MG34 Echo – Holger-26

– Holger-26 Foxtrot – Bruen Mk9

Marksman rifles

Alpha – EBR-14

– EBR-14 Bravo – MK2 Carbine

– MK2 Carbine Charlie – Kar98k

– Kar98k Delta – Crossbow

– Crossbow Echo – SKS

Sniper rifles

Image via Activision

Alpha – Dragunov

– Dragunov Bravo – HDR

– HDR Charlie – AX-50

Handguns

Image via Activision

Alpha – X16

– X16 Bravo – 1911

– 1911 Charlie – .357

– .357 Delta – M19

– M19 Echo – .50 GS

– .50 GS Foxtrot – Renetti

Launchers

Image via Activision

Alpha – PILA

– PILA Bravo – STRELA-P

– STRELA-P Charlie – JOKR

– JOKR Delta – RPG-7

Melee