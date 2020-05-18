Submachine Gun Charlie. Assault Rifle Delta. Light Machine Gun Echo. What?
For some reason, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare doesn’t list the name of a weapon when you’re looking at its blueprint in challenges, the store, or anywhere they’re shown.
When a blueprint changes up the look of a gun, sometimes it’s hard to know what weapon you’re looking at. And the lack of a name definitely doesn’t help.
The blueprint code names are shown when you go to the list of weapons in the game, but that can be a hassle to navigate back and forth. We’ve compiled a list of all of the guns in the game, including their blueprint code names.
Check out the list below:
Assault rifles
- Alpha – Kilo 141
- Bravo – FAL
- Charlie – M4A1
- Delta – FR 5.56
- Echo – Oden
- Foxtrot – M13
- Golf – FN Scar 17
- Hotel – AK-47
- India – RAM-7
- Juliet – Grau 5.56
Submachine guns
- Alpha – AUG
- Bravo – P90
- Charlie – MP5
- Delta – Uzi
- Echo – PP19 Bizon
- Foxtrot – MP7
- Golf – Striker 45
Shotguns
- Alpha – Model 680
- Bravo – R9-0
- Charlie – 725
- Delta – Origin 12
- Echo – VLK Rogue
Light machine guns
- Alpha – PKM
- Bravo – SA87
- Charlie – M91
- Delta – MG34
- Echo – Holger-26
- Foxtrot – Bruen Mk9
Marksman rifles
- Alpha – EBR-14
- Bravo – MK2 Carbine
- Charlie – Kar98k
- Delta – Crossbow
- Echo – SKS
Sniper rifles
- Alpha – Dragunov
- Bravo – HDR
- Charlie – AX-50
Handguns
- Alpha – X16
- Bravo – 1911
- Charlie – .357
- Delta – M19
- Echo – .50 GS
- Foxtrot – Renetti
Launchers
- Alpha – PILA
- Bravo – STRELA-P
- Charlie – JOKR
- Delta – RPG-7
Melee
- Alpha (Primary) – Riot Shield
- Alpha (Secondary) – Combat Knife