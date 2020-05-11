Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone get a new Operator this week

A new female character is being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone this week, Activision announced today.

The new Operator is named Iskra and she’s a member of Farah’s army. Farah, a main character in the game’s campaign, has yet to be added to Multiplayer or Warzone as an Operator.

Image via Activision

“Iskra, an Urzikstani native, returns to Verdansk with the Chimera Faction to stop the growing Al-Qatala threat,” Activision said. “Available in a Store bundle, get Iskra alongside two new Legendary weapons that seamlessly provide a lethal loadout for Warzone and Multiplayer. Iskra’s bundle also includes the ‘Savagery’ helicopter vehicle skin, an Epic Finishing Move, and more for a total of ten items befitting a Tier One Operator.”

A new playlist will also be added this week with Shoot the Rusty Ship 24/7. This playlist features Rust, Shipment, and Shoot House in deathmatch and objective-based game modes.

Elsewhere, two of the playlists added last week return for another go-round with Demolition and three-vs-three Gunfight Knives Only. These modes will likely swap out next week.

Make sure to pick up Iskra before her bundle is gone from the store.