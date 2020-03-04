Call of Duty: Mobile removing zombies mode due to lack of quality

Call of Duty: Mobile’s zombies mode will be removed later this month due to a lack of quality, the game’s developer revealed in a community update.

Activision posted a blurb about zombies in the game’s newest update on Reddit, explaining that zombies will be removed from CoD Mobile in just a few weeks on March 25.

“We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date,” Activision said about Mobile’s zombies mode. “We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version.”

Activision said it will now shift its focus in development for CoD Mobile, but the zombies mode could potentially return somewhere down the line.

“We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode,” Activision said.

CoD Mobile has been a big hit since it released late last year, surpassing 100 million downloads. It features classic CoD multiplayer maps and modes, characters, and weapons. It has over 800,000 reviews on the App Store.