Call of Duty leaker details ‘gloves’ and ‘boots’ perks potentially coming to MW3

Modern Warfare 3, the next iteration of the Call of Duty franchise, is going to shake up the perk system by introducing equippable gear that will allow players to hand-select the perks they want to take with them into a multiplayer match, according to recent leaks.

A well-known CoD leaker who goes by BobNetworkUK on Twitch first leaked the gear-based perk system earlier this summer and has now shared a list of what the different perks for “gloves” and “boots” could be.

“Gloves” appear to primarily focus on perks that deal with weapon handling and equipment usage, according to the leaks:

Assault Gloves: “While jumping, accuracy and time to aim down sights (ADS) is improved.”

Custom Gloves: “Increased weapon swap speed.”

Scavenger Gloves: “Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.”

Specialist Gloves: “Throw equipment further. Reset fuse timer on thrown-back grenades.”

Tactical Combat Gloves: “Enables reloading while sprinting.”

Marksman Gloves: “Reduced sway and flinch while ADS.”

Bob also shared a list of “boots” options and their supposed perks, which almost all have to do with movement in some regard:

Canvas Sneakers: “Eliminates footstep sounds.”

Stalker Boots: “Increased strafe and ADS movement speed.”

Tactical Pads: “Increases slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding. Increases stance transition speeds and crouched movement speed.”

Ultra Light Boots: “Increases movement and swim speed. Reduces noise while swimming.”

Running Sneakers: “Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.”

Climbing Boots: “Increased climbing and mantling speed. Reduces fall damage.”

The MW3 reveal blog on the CoD website hinted that a “tactical vest” and more will be featured in the equipment section as well. Bob previously hinted at an item called the “Gunner Vest” that may let players equip two primary weapons but at the cost of their lethal and tactical equipment.

Rather than selecting a perk package that can be swapped in and out during a match, it seems like players may have to select an equipment loadout instead. The full details are likely to be revealed by CoD as we get closer to the MW3 launch on Nov. 10.

