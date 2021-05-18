Call of Duty League unveils players for 2021 All-Star Weekend

The Call of Duty League T-Mobile All-Star Weekend will take place on May 22 and 23.

The Call of Duty League officially introduced the 2021 CDL all-stars earlier today. The Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago, Toronto Ultra, and Los Angeles Thieves each led the way with two selections.

One selection that's sure to stand out is Methodz, who was voted by the fans to represent Toronto in spite of the fact that he hasn't played in a match for the Ultra in over two months after being replaced in March.

Presenting your players for the #CDL2021 @TMobile All-Star Weekend!



Sixteen representatives take the stage on May 22-23. pic.twitter.com/tcPos5RqpJ — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 18, 2021

New York Subliners phenom HyDra was also named an all-star, filling in for his teammate Clayster, who says he's unavailable to play in this weekend’s event. HyDra has been sensational since joining New York's starting lineup in April. He boasts an overall 1.12 KD, good for third in the CDL, and a staggering 1.29 KD in Hardpoint.

Got voted in but will be out of town visiting fam. Support the French Phenom Paco!! https://t.co/mLN40PyhPo — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) May 18, 2021

One notable omission from the list of all-stars was the Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium, who won the one-vs-one tournament during 2020’s All-Star Weekend and is top five in the CDL right now with a 1.12 overall KD. But with each team having at least one representative, there were only so many spots.

The T-Mobile All-Star Weekend will take place on May 22 and 23 and will feature 16 of the top Call of Duty League stars playing in a single-elimination one-vs-one bracket in the 2021 T-Mobile All-Star Pro Skills Tournament.

👑 A victor will be crowned in the Pro Skills 1v1. Submit your bracket and win 2XP with each correct prediction.



👉 https://t.co/QYKLvtABeP@TMobile All-Star Weekend begins this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/wEhKqwcPLI — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 18, 2021

In addition to the one-vs-one tournament, there will also be a four-vs-four tournament with teams drafted by CDL casters StuDy, Chance, Nameless, and Miles. These four-man teams will play a single-elimination tournament featuring the typical CDL game modes: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

The T-Mobile All-Star Weekend kicks off on Saturday, May 22 at 2pm CT and can be watched on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.