Call of Duty League to feature $5 million total prize pool for 2021 season

The Call of Duty League has revealed the prize pool for the 2021 season and the CDL points breakdown for Home Series and Major tournament wins. Teams will compete for $500,000 prize pools at each Major and a $2,500,000 prize in the playoffs.

The 2021 season will feature five stages where teams will play in group-play matches across three weeks. The first groups will be determined during the Kickoff Classic event this weekend before OpTic Chicago and the L.A. Thieves face off.

Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic Sets the Stage for the #CDL2021 Season



Blog post: https://t.co/BjpbHnh7v4 pic.twitter.com/T3aFhHyeg7 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) January 19, 2021

The 2020 CDL champion, the Dallas Empire, will make the first pick for the teams in Group B. The 2020 runners-up, the Atlanta FaZe, are the first team in Group B and will make the first pick for the squad that will compete in Group A alongside the Dallas Empire.

The teams selected will make the second choice for each group and the process will continue until there are six teams in each pool. The top two teams in the Stage One Major will have the first two picks in the stage two group selection show.

Each team’s performance determines it’s seeding in the Major tournament at the end of each stage by earning CDL points for each Home Series win. Each Home Series win grants 10 CDL points and more CDL points are awarded for Major wins. All 12 teams will compete every week of the season and each franchise will compete in a double-elimination bracket at each Major.

The CDL Points awarded at Majors are as follows:

First place: 75 CDL Points

Second place: 60 CDL Points

Third place: 50 CDL Points

Fourth place: 40 CDL Points

Fifth/sixth place: 30 CDL Points per team

Seventh/eighth place: 20 CDL Points per team

Ninth/10th place: 10 CDL Points per team

11th/12th place: Zero CDL Points per team

Each Major will have a $500,000 prize pool and the playoffs will feature a $2,500,000 prize pool. Here's a breakdown of the prize pool for Majors and the playoffs:

Majors

First place: $200,000

Second place: $120,000

Third place: $80,000

Fourth place: $40,000

Fifth/sixth place: $20,000 per team

Seventh/eighth place: $10,000 per team

Ninth/10th/11th/12th: $0

Playoffs

League champion: $1,200,000

Second place: $650,000

Third place: $300,000

Fourth place: $150,000

Fifth/sixth place: $75,000 per team

Seventh/eighth place: $25,000 per team

The Call of Duty League's 2021 season officially starts on Feb. 11 when the Atlanta FaZe will host the first Home Series weekend. Fans can tune into the Kickoff Classic this weekend to learn more information about the upcoming season, see the groups for stage one, and enjoy fan-voted matchups between teams.