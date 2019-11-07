Call of Duty League reveals schedule for 2020 season

Get your wallets ready and prepare to take some time off work, Call of Duty fans. The CoD League has finally unveiled its World Tour schedule for 2020.

The league’s launch weekend will be kicking off in Minnesota at the Minneapolis Armory from Friday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 26. The Minnesota Røkkr will be hosting all 12 CoD League teams, while also hosting the season’s first Call of Duty Challengers Open—amateur players from around the world can compete in an open bracket tournament format.

Call of Duty League on Twitter The Call of Duty League 2020 Schedule. Presale for select events begins November 12, sign up for access: https://t.co/lRypAKKV71

The next three events in February will be held in London, Atlanta, and Paris, respectively. In March, the host cities will be Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Dallas. April will feature a tour of Chicago, Florida, and Seattle. The season’s first half will be marked by the Midseason Weekend—the dates and location haven’t been announced yet.

The second half of the season will start in May with Minnesota once again, followed by Paris, Seattle, and Atlanta. The events in June will take place in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Chicago, while the July tournaments will play out in Dallas, Toronto, and Florida. The Championship Weekend to end the 2020 season will be announced at a later date.

You can also sign up to get updates for when specific event dates go on sale by inputting your email into the CoD League website. Presale for certain events will open on Tuesday, Nov. 12.