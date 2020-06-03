Call of Duty League reportedly postpones this weekend’s Minnesota RØKKR Home Series

The CDL could come back as early as next week.

This weekend’s Call of Duty League online Home Series event hosted by the Minnesota RØKKR is being postponed until possibly next weekend, according to multiple reports.

Journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau and the CDL Intel Twitter account reported about the postponement today, which most likely has to do with current events pertaining to protests around the world.

sources: this weekend's Call of Duty League Home Series hosted by the Minnesota RØKKR has been postponed until the following weekend — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 3, 2020

Minnesota has been volatile for the past week since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Many events in the gaming and esports worlds have been postponed to further give a voice to the protests and increasingly large movements for social change and justice.

Today, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison increased charges against Derek Chauvin, the police officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes as he died. Chauvin is now being charged with second-degree murder. Ellison also brought charges to the other three officers who were on the scene.

The CDL made a move to online tournaments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, but Minnesota hosted the league’s first event, the Launch Weekend, in January.

Minnesota’s online tournament was scheduled to take place from June 5 to 7. The next CDL event on the schedule is the Paris Home Series from June 19 to 21.