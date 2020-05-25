Call of Duty experiencing connectivity problems on all platforms

Keep an eye on Activision's status page for updates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s servers are experiencing connectivity issues today, Activision has confirmed.

The Call of Duty status page on Activision’s website shows that the game is having problems on all platforms. Players trying to access either Modern Warfare or Warzone began reporting issues early this afternoon.

Screengrab via Activision

Some players were met with a queue when attempting to log on to the game, forcing them to wait to try to access the servers. Others were met with error messages.

Many gamers with the day off for Memorial Day in the U.S. were likely looking to enjoy some CoD games and were met with disappointment. For now, though, Activision is aware of the problem and the “incident is under investigation.”

We're actively investigating an issue where some players are unable to connect to online services. Thanks for your continued patience. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) May 25, 2020

Stay tuned for more information as this story develops.