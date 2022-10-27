Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack DLC for Modern Warfare 2 features cosmetics that raise funds for charity

A new cosmetic pack to raise funds for the Call of Duty Endowment charity organization has been showcased, bringing new items to Modern Warfare 2 at launch.

For a fee, players can purchase the pack starting tomorrow to earn several items, including a rifle blueprint, an operator skin, double XP tokens, a weapon charm, and more.

Image via Activision

The items in the pack can be used in both MW2 and Warzone 2 when it releases.

The Endowment is a non-profit organization that helps military veterans in the U.S. and U.K. “find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace.”

Here’s everything included in the CODE Protector Pack:

“The Protector” Operator Skin for Hutch

“The Protector’s Companion” Rifle Blueprint

“Duty Calls” Sniper Rifle Blueprint

“Frontline Stripes” Vehicle Skin

“Tagged” Weapon Charm

“Ready for Anything” Animated Calling Card

“Mermen” Calling Card

“Seeing Double” Static Animated Emblem

One Hour XP Token

One Hour Weapon XP Token

Modern Warfare 2 is available tomorrow, Oct. 28.