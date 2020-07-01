Call of Duty data mine reveals CDL Champs cosmetic packs

A few years ago, DLC like this was only a dream for the pro scene.

A new data mine has revealed some upcoming Call of Duty League-themed DLC packs coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The cosmetic pack pumps up the hype for the upcoming CDL Championship later this summer, featuring blueprints, weapon charms, and even sprays that feature the signature of the pros from CDL teams.

Screengrab via CoD Tracker

C L E A N pic.twitter.com/6SsyVFG5Gu — Empire Clayster (@Clayster) July 1, 2020

The CDL’s first season has been rocked, like most aspects of life, by the COVID-19 pandemic. The switch to online play has been rocky, but the league has made the best of a bad situation.

The full description for the CDL Champs 2020 Pack reads as follows: “The CDL Champs 2020 are here! Play like a pro with 3 CDL blueprints with pro-approved attachments and many more items to celebrate Champs! Pack contains: M4/HDR/M19 Blueprints, 2 charms, 55 player signatures (from 11 teams), 3 calling cards, 3 emblems, and 3 sprays.”

There’s also a CDL Team Supporter Pack, which comes with 12 calling cards, 12 emblems, and 12 sprays, likely one for each of the teams in the league.

The Call of Duty League’s inaugural championship is set to take place in August. It’s unclear when these CDL-themed cosmetic items will become available in-game.