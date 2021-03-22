Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s crossbow officially releases this week

Double XP will be live this weekend to celebrate.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s R1 Shadowhunter crossbow will be re-added to the game this week, Activision confirmed today.

Treyarch accidentally released the weapon early, removing it from players' inventories even after they unlocked it. It appears that progress may be reset once the challenge becomes available in-game once again.

To unlock the R1 Shadowhunter, players must get three "One Shot, One Kill" medals in 15 different matches while using a weapon with no attachments. Or they could just buy a new bundle that includes a crossbow blueprint.



The bundle, "Archaic Range," will become available on March 24 and it'll include the Lancehead Legendary blueprint for the R1 Shadowhunter, giving it an awesome appearance that can be seen above.

Starting on March 26, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will have double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP live. The double XP event will end on March 29.

This week, the store will also receive a new Reactive bundle called "Tracer Pack Rose," which will include reactive tracer blueprints for the Milano 821 and AK-47. It will include a charm, vehicle skin, and emblem as well.

More content is expected when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's season two midseason update goes live soon.

