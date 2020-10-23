Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta was the most-downloaded beta in franchise history

The Call of Duty hype is steadily rising.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta was the most downloaded beta in CoD history, Activision announced.

The record was previously set last year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s beta, although Activision didn’t give out specific numbers for player counts or downloads.

Thanks #BlackOpsColdWar fans everywhere, you’ve made the Multiplayer Beta the most downloaded in Call of Duty history. pic.twitter.com/ETLyRWkIwr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 22, 2020

The beta began with a PS4-exclusive weekend at the beginning of the month, but it opened up to all players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC last weekend for crossplay.

Reactions to the beta were mixed across social media channels. Many players enjoyed the fast-paced gameplay compared to last year’s CoD, but others are more concerned with things like skill-based matchmaking and map design.

Black Ops Cold War is launching with an all-new campaign that’s a direct sequel to 2010’s CoD: Black Ops, along with a robust multiplayer mode and a new, reimagined Zombies experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on Nov. 13.