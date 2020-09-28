Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 alpha was the most-downloaded alpha or beta in CoD history

Last week’s free alpha test for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4 was the most-downloaded alpha or beta in series history, Activision announced today.

While an exact number of downloads wasn’t provided, it’s obviously an impressive achievement given CoD’s long history of PS4 exclusives and yearly betas.

Thanks to our players for making last week’s #BlackOpsColdWar Alpha the most downloaded PS4 alpha or beta in Call of Duty history.



Jump back into the fight soon – The PS4 Beta begins Oct. 8, Crossplay Beta starts Oct. 15 and worldwide release is set for Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/VhwtdQKKNw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 28, 2020

The action will kick off again next week when the PS4-exclusive beta begins on Oct. 8, followed by a full-fledged crossplay beta the following week on Oct. 15 when it opens up to Xbox and PC players.

For now, the best way to secure access to the beta is to pre-order the game. The first two days of each beta weekend are exclusive for those who pre-order digitally, with the following two days of each weekend open to everyone on the respective platforms.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War hits PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on Nov. 13.