Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War playlist update introduces 3-vs-3 Gunfight Snipers Only mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can enjoy several new playlists in the latest update. The popular party game Prop Hunt has returned and popular maps have 24/7 playlists.

Nuketown Holiday and Raid are available in 24/7 playlists that are perfect for fans who want to rank up quickly while playing their favorite map. Nuketown Holiday features the traditional Nuketown layout but with a festive holiday appearance. The classic Black Ops II map Raid was recently introduced to Cold War and veteran players can enjoy the map in the 24/7 playlist.

The latest update also added three-vs-three Gunfight Snipers Only, which means groups of three can face off on smaller maps while only using sniper rifles. This adds a fun twist on the traditional Gunfight mode and is perfect for groups looking for a competitive and fun experience. The traditional two-vs-two Gunfight mode is also available for fans who enjoy the classic experience.

Face Off has returned to Cold War and is another game mode that's perfect for groups of three. The playlist rotates between Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed on smaller maps. Scorestreaks are disabled and objectives are easier to capture, so get ready for an intense battle.

The incredibly popular Prop Hunt game mode is back, too. Players can take turns hiding around the map as various objects. Remember that almost any object can be a player and get ready for a chase if they get spotted.

The new and returning playlists are now live across all platforms.