Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War lead game designer defends scorestreaks

The Call of Duty community has had plenty to talk about since this week’s reveal of Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer—and one of the hottest topics has been the game’s scorestreaks.

Tony Flame, the lead game designer at Treyarch, addressed some of the concerns about how scorestreaks work in Black Ops Cold War on Twitter last night and it generated lots of discussion.

The Black Ops Cold War Scorestreak System incentivizes a greater range of playstyles. Earn low-tier streaks by contributing your part to a team victory. But to afford the juicy high end streaks, you still need to rack up multiple kills in the same life to earn that Streak Bonus. — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) September 11, 2020

As opposed to rewarding things like spy planes and airstrikes for killstreaks, the new Call of Duty will use scorestreaks, which count score instead of kills. But in Black Ops Cold War, scorestreaks carry over even after a player has died.

“The Black Ops Cold War Scorestreak System incentivizes a greater range of playstyles,” Flame said. “Earn low-tier streaks by contributing your part to a team victory. But to afford the juicy high end streaks, you still need to rack up multiple kills in the same life to earn that Streak Bonus.”

When someone in the replies said that the system “rewards bad players,” Flame disagreed.

“I wouldn’t say that at all,” Flame said. “Trust me, we’ve still gotten plenty of feedback internally that some players cant earn streaks, and that’s ok. But we do want more of the middle-tier players who invest so much time in our game to also participate in the fun.”

In terms of whether the Call of Duty League will use scorestreaks at all, Flame said the team is still developing the final competitive ruleset and that he’ll be able to speak more on it soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on Nov. 13.