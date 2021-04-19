Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone add ‘Stoner’s Delight’ cosmetic bundle for 420

A new, 420-themed cosmetic bundle has hit the stores for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to celebrate the pot-smoking holiday.

Tracer Pack: Stoner's Delight features 10 different items for the most blazed gamers among us, including the hilarious Kushwacked skin for Stone. With the skin, Stone sports a marijuana-leaf camouflage outfit and a vape gas mask that's billowing with smoke inside.

Screengrab via Activision

There's also a blueprint for the FARA 83 and, fittingly, the Stoner 63, which both add a weed theme and "floral green-purple" tracer fire that's sure to catch the eye of anyone who's able to keep them open on April 20.

The weed extravaganza doesn't end there, though. The pack also includes a weed leaf weapon charm, a 420 watch, a weed-themed vehicle skin, vehicle horn, emblem, calling card, and sticker.

Basically, it really is more of a stoner's dream than a stoner's delight and will likely be a popular purchase for pot-smoking Call of Duty fanatics the world over to celebrate 420, which is tomorrow,

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

The pack can be bought right now from either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone for 2,400 CoD Points.