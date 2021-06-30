Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of PlayStation Plus’ free games for July

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of three free games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers this July.

Black Ops 4 originally released in 2018, and it included the franchise’s first entry into the battle royale genre, Blackout. Grabbing Black Ops 4 for free also includes the Blackout mode for those who have never tried it or want to jump back in.

A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 are your PlayStation Plus games for July: https://t.co/Ge3l6Z73d3 pic.twitter.com/6MleafBoEm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 30, 2021

Black Ops 4 was also the first Call of Duty entry to not include a campaign mode. It does, however, include Zombies mode. So if you grab the game for free you get its multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies modes all for the price of zilch. It’s playable on both PS4 and PS5.

The other games that come for free for PS Plus members in July are A Plague Tale: Innocence and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. All three games will be available throughout July 2021 but will no longer be free once the month comes to an end and new games join the free collection.

PlayStation has been the home for free Call of Duty content for years now, with each season offering a new DLC pack for free, plus exclusive modes like Onslaught in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode.

All three games will be available to add to your library from July 6 through Aug. 2.