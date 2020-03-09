Call of Duty: Warzone could be coming earlier than you think, according to leaks

Warzone, Call of Duty’s upcoming battle royale game, could be released as early as tomorrow.

YouTuber Chaos, known for his top 10 CoD plays, prematurely uploaded footage of the game, detailing its in and outs. The video was swiftly taken down, but not before everything was leaked.

Warzone is a free-to-play standalone battle royale game, according to Chaos. It has cross-platform, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players, with servers up to 200 players.

The game has solos, duos, and trios, but not squads of four. It will also include two game modes at launch. A regular battle royale mode, and something called Plunder, that features a respawn mechanic and revolves around collecting money.

Warzone has also apparently integrated classic CoD maps into the game, increasing their scale, and making them fit for a battle royale environment. This will give players the opportunity to explore some of their favorite maps with a much larger proportion.

The specific release date of the game wasn’t revealed in the video, but Chaos said it will be available “very soon.”

Videos like this, featuring footage of new games, or modes, are often shared with content creators ahead of time. It looks Chaos may have accidentally broken a non-disclosure agreement by posting the video.