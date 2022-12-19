Warzone 2’s loadout guns just got way cheaper at buy stations all across the map

A big change has just gone live in Warzone 2 and it’s an extremely welcome one for fans of custom loadout guns.

The cost of weapons bought at buy stations across Al Mazrah has now been cut in half. Buying a custom loadout gun will now cost just $2,500 instead of the $5,000 price tag it’s had since Warzone 2 launched last month.

Our update for #MWII and #Warzone2 just went live with several fixes and changes.

Read the updated Patch Notes here: https://t.co/8Ubo3qoj03 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 19, 2022

This now means that players can get two custom weapons, a primary and a secondary, for the same price that it used to cost to buy just one gun. That’s about as nice of a holiday sale as Call of Duty has ever had.

Full-fledged loadouts are still locked behind loadout drops or clearing out AI-infested areas like Strongholds or Blacksites, but the ability to procure well-made weapons that have been crafted in the Gunsmith should now be way easier.

This should create a bit less of a reliance on floor loot in Warzone 2. The common meta of a long-range weapon like an assault rifle or LMG paired up with a short-range option like an SMG or shotgun will now probably be rampant all over the game.

The change to custom weapon pricing is now live in Warzone 2, which is free-to-play and available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.