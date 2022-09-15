Third-person modes are coming back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is adding a third-person perspective to specific multiplayer modes to provide another way to enjoy the intense multiplayer action.

Call of Duty is known as an FPS series, but a third-person mode is coming in Modern Warfare II to add much-needed variety. The Modern Warfare II trailer gave fans a first look at the updated mode, showing how it will significantly change the pace of the action.

The third-person mode switched to first-person when the player aimed-down-sights, allowing players to accurately shoot at enemies if needed.

This is not the first time a third-person camera angle has been introduced in Call of Duty. The original Modern Warfare II had multiple third-person mode playlists that added a fun change of pace. It is unclear what modes will have a third-person view option in the latest installment, but fans will likely get to jump into iconic game modes with the new perspective.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on Oct. 28.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.